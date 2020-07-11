Coronavirus: Police investigating another alleged isolation abscondee, one new case of Covid-19

Security guards on patrol outside Stamford Plaza, one of Auckland’s managed isolation facilities for international arrivals.

Police are investigating another alleged escape at a managed isolation facility in Auckland as the Ministry of Health says there is one new case of Covid-19.

A returnee in their late sixties allegedly absconded for a short period of time late on Friday from an Auckland managed isolation facility, the Waipuna Hotel.

They broke and climbed out of a window in their room and climbed a perimeter fence to escape, said Air Commodore Darryn Webb, head of managed isolation.

They allegedly knocked on the doors of three nearby residents while outside the facility. The first property didn’t answer, the second phoned 111 and the third, a couple, apparently spoke to the person.

Google Maps/Screenshot A person allegedly broke a window to escape the Waipuna Hotel in Auckland while in managed isolation.

“Public health will be talking to local residents to reassure them of the low risk and provide any advice," Webb said in a statement.

They were last seen within the facility at 11pm on Friday. Police picked up the individual at around 12.15am on Saturday morning.

They were returned to facility immediately and placed under guard.

Webb said the returnee tested negative on day three of their stay in isolation and will be tested again on around day 12. They arrived in New Zealand on July 4 and haven't presented symptoms.

The associated risk has been deemed "very low" and the person is under guard within the facility.

“Standard” Covid-19 procedures are being followed for police and hotel staff who had contact with the individual, and authorities are investigating whether they had close contacts while outside the facility.

The person in question is being offered health and welfare support.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health said there was one new case of Covid-19 on Saturday, a woman in her 20s who arrived in New Zealand on July 2 from London, via Doha and Sydney.

There are 24 active cases in managed isolation and quarantine facilities around the country.

Two new cases were announced on Friday – both men in their 20s, one who arrived from India and tested positive on day three of his stay in managed isolation, the other from the UK who tested positive on day 12.

No active cases are receiving hospital-level care.

STUFF Health Minister Chris Hipkins announced two people in isolation tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday.

A further three cases were officially recovered.

There is still no evidence of community transmission in New Zealand. As of Friday, 70 days had passed since the last Covid-19 case’s transmission point couldn’t be identified.

However, that didn’t mean Kiwis could become complacent. Health Minister Chris Hipkins encouraged everyone to maintain their digital diary, should the need to contact trace arise within the community.

Laboratories completed 2575 Covid-19 tests on Thursday, taking the total to 424,719. However, testing rates are expected to ramp up following a push from Hipkins.

He previously noted testing rates weren’t meeting the Government’s expectations.

On Friday, Hipkins said he heard of some Community Based Assessment Centres (CBACs) not testing people who had been referred by GPs. These facilities needed to make sure they were testing everyone referred, he said.

The seven-day rolling average for testing is expected to creep back up soon. The rolling average for the week of July 3 to July 9 was 2241.