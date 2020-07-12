Coronavirus: One new case picked up at managed isolation facility

The latest breakout occurred at the Waipuna Hotel in Auckland.

One new case of Covid-19 has been found in a managed isolation facility, the Ministry of Health says.

The latest case is a woman in her 20s who recently returned from Rome, via Doha and Sydney on July 4 and was a close contact of another case.

She has been in managed isolation at the Christchurch Commodore Airport Hotel, and is now in quarantine.

The-Press

As a result, a test conducted on day six of her isolation returned a positive result.

A person in managed isolation at the Commodore Hotel Christchurch Airport. (File photo)

This case brings our total number of confirmed cases to 1194 – the number which is reported to the World Health Organisation.

The number of active Covid-19 cases sits at 25, with 428,600 tests completed to date.

It has been 72 days since the last case of the virus was acquired locally from an unknown source.

Stuff A woman being swabbed for Covid-19. (File image)

On Saturday, a returnee in his late 60s became the latest person to flee their managed isolation facility.

The man climbed out of a window he had broken at Auckland’s Waipuna Hotel late on Friday.

He became the fourth person to leave their border hotel without permission in just over a week.

Earlier this week, a man who later tested positive for Covid-19 absconded from the Stamford Hotel before visiting a central Auckland supermarket, making a phone call and taking selfies.

Health Minister Chris Hipkins made it clear that the incidents were in the minority, with the vast majority of the around 30,000 people who have passed through these facilities following the rules.