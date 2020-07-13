Coronavirus: US man dies after attending Covid-19 party

Before he died in hospital, a US man reportedly told nurses that he’d “made a mistake" by attending a “Covid-party”.

The 30-year-old man died at Methodist Hospital in San Antonio, Texas, after becoming infected with Covid-19.

The hospital's chief medical officer, Dr Jane Appleby, told the unidentified man’s story to help raise awareness of just how dangerous both the virus and also “Covid-parties” can be.

There have been multiple reports in the US of so-called “Covid-parties" – which is where someone with Covid-19 is either invited to, or hosts a gathering to intentionally try to infect others.

Wilfredo Lee/AP A healthcare worker walks around a car to test a passenger at a drive-through Covid-19 testing site outside in Miami, Florida.

READ MORE:

* Coronavirus: Mandatory face mask use in UK shops on the table

* Coronavirus: As infections surge in the US, people are reportedly throwing 'Covid parties'

* Helen Clark tackling WHO Covid-19 panel with 'open mind'

* Coronavirus: Covid-19 cases surging around the world



In a video shared online, Appleby said that while the man was in hospital, he told his nurse that he’d attended a Covid-party and that he had “made a mistake” by thinking that the virus was a hoax.

She said this was just one example of a potentially avoidable death.

Appleby said she didn't want to be “an alarmist” but wanted to share real world examples to help people understand that the virus is very serious and can spread easily.

“What we’ve learned about this virus is it doesn’t discriminate, and none of us are invincible.”

In early July, a city councillor based in Alabama spoke out about university students throwing Covid-parties.

"They put money in a pot and they try to get Covid. Whoever gets Covid first gets the pot. It makes no sense," she said. "They're intentionally doing it," she told ABC News.

Parties and gatherings have frequently been linked to the start of a cluster.

US man Tommy Macias, 51, died from the virus in June after attending a party that an infected person had also attended.

In a now-deleted Facebook post, Macias said he had regretted attending the party and had urged other to wear a mask and practise social distancing.

More than 3.28 million confirmed cases, and more than 135,000 deaths have been reported in the US alone, according to John Hopkins University. Globally, 12.8m cases have been reported, and 566,000 deaths.

On Monday, the World Health Organisation reported a record increase in global Covid-19 cases – an increase of 230,000 in just 24 hours.

In the US state of Florida, more than 15,000 cases were reported. This is the largest single-day increase in positive coronavirus cases in any US state since the beginning of the pandemic.