Coronavirus: Kiwis consider 'insane trips across the planet' to reunite their border-split families

Two Kiwi women are planning to pack up their children and head to the United States as they attempt to reunite their families split by Covid-19 border restrictions.

It comes after the story of Wellington woman Wendy Harnett and her Japanese husband Koji Arihisa provided fresh hope to those who have had their visa applications rejected during the pandemic.

SUPPLIED Wendy Harnett has been reunited with her Japanese husband Koji Arihisa as the Wellington woman undergoes self-isolation in Tokyo.

After Arihisa lodged numerous, unsuccessful applications to get into New Zealand, Harnett threw the dice and flew to Tokyo in the hope applying for a visitor visa from an overseas port would enable them to resettle in Wellington.

With Harnett self-isolating in a hotel, Arihisa received an invitation to apply for a visitor visa on Monday, paving the way for the couple’s entry to New Zealand.

SUPPLIED/Stuff New Zealand citizen Liz Toga, right, is "seriously considering" going to fetch her Australian husband Daniel Toga, centre, from the United States, with Covid-19 border restrictions keeping the family apart, including the couple's 3-year-old daughter Annika, left.

SUPPLIED Daniel Toga is desperate to get back to New Zealand to help teach his 3-year-old daughter Annika to learn to bike ride, but Covid-19 border restrictions are keeping them apart.

The couple’s success has Auckland woman Liz Toga considering an international mercy dash to the US to collect husband Daniel and bring him back to New Zealand.

The pair met in Sydney in 2013, before marrying in June 2014 and moving to the US. The couple welcomed their daughter Annika – a New Zealand citizen – in Washington DC three years later.

In March, Toga brought Annika back home to be closer to her elderly parents, with Daniel, an Australian national, planning to follow – plans scuppered by the border closure.

SUPPLIED New Zealander Liz Toga, left, is planning a mercy dash to the United States to pick up her Australian citizen husband Daniel Toga., right. The couple's daughter Annika, centre, will also make the trip.

With four visa exemption applications rejected, Toga is “now seriously considering” heading stateside.

“This appears to be the only way that we can be together. We need our Daniel back in our lives. It’s so hard. I am so upset that it has actually come to this,” Liz Toga said.

Daniel Toga is frustrated by “the lack of information and arbitrariness of Immigration New Zealand [INZ]”.

SUPPLIED Liz Toga could be US-bound with daughter Annika, as they attempt to get Liz's Australian citizen husband Daniel Toga into the country.

“Our situation puts us in a catch-22. I cannot enter New Zealand without Liz unless I have a partnership-based visa. However, as an Australian, I cannot even apply because I don’t need any visas to enter, work or settle in New Zealand.

“The second I hit New Zealand soil, I can work and do pretty much everything but vote, but the Government is saying the only way I do so is by bringing my wife and daughter halfway around the world to a Covid-19 hotspot and then turning around, so we can fly back together.

“That’s assuming our exemption application is approved, which based on recent news, seems like nobody knows,” Daniel said.

SUPPLIED Leon Von de Vril has been separated from his wife, Marianna Tomerelli, for many months due to the coronavirus border restrictions. Tomerelli was supposed to be able to get on a flight to New Zealand on March 19, but she was stopped at the border because she wasn't travelling with him.

While immigration rules are complex, currently partners, dependent children or legal guardians of New Zealand citizens can enter the country if they’re entering with a New Zealand citizen.

Immigration Minister Iain Lees-Galloway’s office has been approached for comment, but is yet to respond.

Another New Zealand woman, who asked to remain anonymous, is also heading to the US next week to get her husband.

Joe Johnson/Stuff Iris has been a part of the family for five years with Marianna Tomarelli and husband Leon von de Vril.

“We have been declined a border exemption four times. I am planning to fly to California, a Covid-19 hotspot, with my kids – they are three and six,” she said.

Marianna Tomarelli, the wife of New Zealand citizen Leon von de Vril, is stranded in Scotland, eager to settle in Lyttelton and start a family.

After living here on and off for eight years, Tomarelli began planning a permanent move here in February, getting rid of her car, moving out of her home and even putting her dog Iris on a plane here on March 11.

Supplied Marianna Tomarelli and husband Leon have been together for eight years and married for two.

She went to London’s Gatwick Airport for her March 19 flight – the same day the borders closed – but wasn’t allowed on the plane.

Since then, Tomarelli has made 13 unsuccessful applications for an exemption.

Tomarelli has started a petition calling for INZ’s offshore offices to begin processing visa applications so people “don’t have to make insane trips across the planet to fetch us” – something von de Vril will do in September if the rules haven’t changed.

“I am homeless and living in a treehouse. It will be too cold to live here [after September] and I’m out of options as our resources go into our household in New Zealand. Leon has his son and my dog living with him, he risks losing his job by coming to get me.

“We have been married for over two years and were living together. This enforced and indefinite separation is gut wrenching and unnecessary ... if I had a visa, I could go alone, but INZ have suspended processing offshore visas,” Tomarelli said.