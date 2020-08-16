The Covid Diaries: Lack of lunchtime business crowd tough for CBD restaurant

Covid-19 has disrupted New Zealand and the world. People died, jobs disappeared and borders closed. This Stuff project follows seven people or groups of people in the year after New Zealand moved to Alert Level 1. How does the shadow of the virus hang over their everyday lives?

Stuff journalists will re-visit them at key moments over the year, reporting on the Covid recovery through the lives of these Kiwis. The first in the series introduces the people taking part.

There are fewer suits around for lunch and the dinner rush has shrunk.

But Hamilton Vietnamese restaurant Banh Mi Caphe has cards and letters from customers in the wake of Covid-19, has developed an in-house delivery service, and almost the full crew is back at work.

Speaking to Stuff before the new restrictions came into place on August 12, owners Pat and Anh Chaimontree said the short-term goal was “to survive”,​ and they were not planning too far ahead.

“This time last year, we were planning all our summer events. We were booking the food truck. We're not doing any of that this year," Anh said.

“If we book all these events and take all of these deposits, are we going to go back through that whole wave again?”

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff Anh, left, and Pat Chaimontree opened Banh Mi Caphe in late 2013 and moved to their current location at the end of 2017.

Speaking after the Auckland community transmission announcement, Pat said three days seemed a pretty short lockdown.

“Surely there will be more [cases] somewhere,” he said.

"Is it better just to shut for longer, like before, and really try to get rid of it? What’s three days really going to do for us?

“It just seemed like, hey, we were getting back to the new normal and there’s a setback again.”

In light of the announcement, he was planning to take out tables again, and wondering if a return to the takeaway model was coming.

Even before it, the Chaimontrees told Stuff the restaurant had taken a hit with fewer business people in the central city for a lunchtime meal.

Other CBD operators feel it too.

“Some cafes have been saying ... they're not getting that 7.30am or that three o’clock rush any more,” Anh said.

At Banh Mi Caphe​, three menus were merged into an all-day one, the restaurant now closes three to five pm, and there are 70 seats instead of 120.

The dinnertime crowd is one hit instead of the after-work crowd, then families, then people who'd been home, put their kids to bed and got dressed up.

While weekend events in town can change things, it’s just six to eight o’clock diners now, Pat said.

“Sometimes we'll be standing here between five and six o’clock and be like, what are we doing here?”

However, peak time for takeaways is between 6pm and 7pm.

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff One of the biggest challenges for Banh Mi Caphe is a drop in lunchtime custom. The Chaimontrees say there are still fewer people working in the CBD.

They moved deliveries in house to protect staff jobs, dropping Uber Eats - whom they'd paid about $60,000 in fees the previous year.

“On Friday and Saturday we have two drivers out delivering the whole time, from five to eight o’clock,” Anh said.

They tend to be orders for the whole family and, once, someone spent about $400 on food for a party.

Takeaways now make up about 15 per cent of their weekly business, Anh said, but more like 30 per cent on Fridays and Saturdays.

Pat did deliveries during lockdown, and was touched to get cards and letter from customers.

The uncertainty has been the hardest for the Chaimontrees, who got an emergency overdraft.

In April, Pat explained how he couldn't sleep and that the couple used about $20,000 in savings before the wage subsidy kicked in.

When the pair first opened Banh Mi Caphe, in November 2013, it was an eatery in Hamilton’s main street.

Anh grew up learning the Vietnamese cuisine from her grandmother but Hamilton had no eateries offering it.

The Chaimontrees stepped up, drawing on hospitality experience from Pat’s chef and cook jobs, and their shared experience buying Jam Cafe in Queenwood.

Anh is the numbers and administration whiz: a radiologist by trade, who gave up a management role to pitch in as the business grew.

"I just cook and go for a drive [for deliveries],” said Pat, who's Thai.

Mark Taylor/Stuff Banh Mi Caphe has dropped Uber Eats and brought its delivery service in house to keep staff jobs secure.

By December 2017 Banh Mi Caphe upsized and moved up the road, to the edge of the Victoria on the River Park.

It has 19 staffers - a mix of full-time, part-time, and casual – and about four remain on the wage subsidy.

The Chaimontrees said suburban eateries seemed busy, and Pat recounts a recent visit to Chartwell’s Smith and McKenzie steakhouse, where he knows the head chef.

“I walk in at five o'clock on Sunday and it's still quite chill. And six o’clock I'm like, Ben, do you need a hand?”

The Chaimontrees estimate their restaurant turnover is down 30 to 35 per cent compared to the same time last year.

Tom Lee/Stuff Banh Mi Caphe started off seating 120 in its restaurant, but has dropped that to 70 since Covid-19.

During levels two and three, it was down about 45 per cent.

They're thankful for the wage subsidy, and rent relief from their landlord.

“All things considered, we're still here talking to you,” Pat said.