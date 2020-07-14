Deportees arrive at Auckland hotel from Australia for 14-day quarantine

The Ramada Hotel in Auckland where the deportees are staying.

Kiwis deported from Australia have checked in to a dedicated managed isolation hotel in Auckland.

The government has been keen to keep the location of the hotel secret, with Health Minister Chris Hipkins citing fears of “vigilante justice”.

However, one of the deportees, Rebels gang boss Raymond Elise, has confirmed they are being housed at the Ramada Suites by Wyndham Hotel in Federal St.

Guards and doctors were on the flight with the detainees and he was "handcuffed all the way home", he said.

Calls to the hotel redirect to a voicemail which says the hotel is currently closed, and a staff member at the Ramada Victoria St refused to comment.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Police outside a managed isolation hotel in Auckland (file photo).

In Tuesday’s 1pm press conference, Hipkins said the arrivals had been processed at the airport as normal.

Extra security was in place at the hotel, he said: “It’s important the public have that reassurance give the profile of the cohort of people who have been arriving this morning.”

Hipkins said he understood that all arrivals had checked in to the hotel. The group was cooperative and following the rules, he said.

He said he was confident that security at the hotel was sufficient to ensure no-one staying there would escape into the community.

Four returnees have absconded from self-isolation in recent weeks, with one breaking a window and another cutting through the wire holding together a fence.

Elise said his fellow detainees would follow quarantine rules.

The deportation programme was briefly halted during the coronavirus crisis but has now resumed, with a charter flight flying around 30 New Zealand deportees into the country.

The charter flight was funded by the Australian Government.

Having completed their prison sentences overseas the deportees will be released into the community following the 14 days of self-isolation, although there is a special reintegration service which covers them.