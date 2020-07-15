Coronavirus: Australian military man 'stuck in limbo' after application to come to NZ declined three times

Immigration Minister Iain Lees-Galloway talks to Radio Tarana's Jilesh Desai on immigration issues affecting the migrant community amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

An Australian man who has a job lined up with the New Zealand Defence Force and a partner waiting for him in Wellington is "stuck in limbo” after being told for the third time he cannot enter the country.

Before the coronavirus pandemic, Sergeant Matthew Moore​ was getting ready to buy a house in Wellington and build a life together with his partner.

Moore’s first application to Immigration New Zealand (INZ) was rejected. His second application was accepted but then in a cruel twist, there was an apology it was an error, and he was, in fact, rejected again.

After finding out his latest application was denied on Tuesday, the couple are determined to keep on fighting.

READ MORE:

* Coronavirus: Australian with NZDF job lined up and partner in New Zealand unable to enter due to border rules

* Immigration runaround means health worker unable to work for seven months

* Coronavirus: Visa confusion reigns after NZ shuts borders to all but citizens and residents

* 'Vague' visitor visa rules blamed for 'nightmare' wedding scenario



Speaking from Australia, Moore said he was pretty disappointed by the decision.

The letter he received also indicated that while INZ believed they had a genuine relationship, it did not believe it was stable, he said.

The response seemed contradictory especially since he had sent through a record of his conversations with his partner, photos, support letters, their shared tenancy agreement, his offer of employment from the New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) and other documents.

The rejection has left him frustrated.

supplied Sergeant Matthew Moore was planning to move to New Zealand in July to be with his partner, Sarah-Jayne Montgomery.

The application to come to New Zealand under a visa organised by his work was also rejected, even with the NZDF’s support.

Moore said he was fortunate to have a job with the Australian Defence Force in the short term, but he had sold most of his belongings. Now, he was living at a family member’s home with only one suitcase to his name.

Although one option was for him to wait for the Trans-Tasman bubble to open up, Moore said no one knew how long the border was going to be closed for.

“It makes me nervous – what if it goes for another 12 months?”

His partner, Sarah-Jayne Montgomery​ said for Moore, there was a complete unknown.

Montgomery said it was frustrating with the way INZ had looked at their relationship.

“We’re buying a house, we’re stable, and we’ve been planning a life together before Covid-19 and see a great future with each other.”

supplied The pair say they are frustrated after Moore's application was declined.

The situation had been stressful, but she had not given up fighting.

“I know at the end of the day, our relationship is going to survive it.”

INZ’s border and visa operations general manager Nicola Hogg said Moore did not meet the border requirements set out in policy to be granted a critical purpose visa to travel to New Zealand.

“Mr Moore is not ordinarily a resident in New Zealand, does not hold a relationship based visa and is not travelling with his New Zealand citizen or resident family member, he does not meet the requirements and therefore, his application for a visa was declined.”

Hogg said if Moore was wanting to request a border exception as an ‘’other critical worker’' on the basis of his job offer from NZDF, then it would need to make a formal request and seek approval for him to be granted entry to New Zealand as a critical worker.