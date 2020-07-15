Coronavirus: Alert levels localised, rather than nationwide lockdown, if Covid-19 community transmission re-emerges

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern answers questions about the Covid-19 plan and what will happen if there are new cases of community transmission.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says the Government is unlikely to lock down the entire country if there was a community outbreak of coronavirus.

However, she has not ruled out level 4 countrywide, if it was necessary and introducing door-to-door testing.

On Wednesday, she set out Cabinet’s plan for the country in the event there was a new case of community transmission of Covid-19 in New Zealand.

The Government would use the Covid-19 alert level system in a localised way and with scaled up and rapid localised health responses, to ringfence any cases, she said.

“Our priority will be to control any cases with the least intrusive measures, and over the smallest area we can. In practical terms, that means doing absolutely everything possible to avoid the entire country returning to alert levels 3 or 4 as a measure of last resort.”

The alert levels would be guided by science and what officials knew worked, she said.

The plan was designed to give the public and business community as much certainty as possible around what to expect if new cases inside the borders are found.

“And that is something we all must prepare for,” she said.

There had been 75 days without community transmission but Covid was now exploding outside New Zealand’s borders.

The plan follows what has been seen in Australia and in other jurisdictions around the world that, like New Zealand, were successful in getting the virus under control but experienced resurgence.

She cited Victoria, New South Wales, Hong Kong, Singapore and Korea as examples of other places.

“No one wants to go backwards, but the reality is our fight against the virus is not over, and we must have a plan at the ready to protect our current position if it comes back. And I believe we can do that. Because the facts show when New Zealand’s team of five million goes about implementing a plan, it works, no matter what comes our way,” she said.

Three scenarios

The Government had prepared three scenarios where cases could arise.

First, if there was a contained case or cases within a community, strong restrictions would apply locally in a neighbourhood, town or city to contain the virus and stopping it spread. The rest of the country would likely remain at alert level 1.

Local measures would involve rapid contact tracing and isolation of cases and their contacts, scaled up and targeted testing of people connected to the case, such as workmates, those they live with or those in their neighbourhood.

In a scenario where there was a large cluster within a region, there would be a significant increase in testing, which would be the priority.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says the Government is unlikely to lock down the entire country if there was a community outbreak of coronavirus.

There would be much wider community testing, on top of testing any contacts or potential contact of those with the virus.

This could look like it did in Victoria, where health staff went door to door to test people in affected areas.

Steps would be taken to stop the spread to other parts of the country, so a regional shift in alert level which restricted travel would likely be applied. This would mean travel in or out of the city, town or region could be stopped, people in that place asked to work from home, and local restrictions on gatherings implemented.

The aim was to contain the spread away from other areas to avoid the whole country having to put in place restrictions, so the country could remain at alert level 1 nationally, depending on the evidence of risk of spread outside the region.

The final scenario was if multiple clusters spread nationally, which would most likely see a nationwide increase in Alert Level to stop transmission.

Where officials did not have full information, they would take a precautionary approach, and scale back as needed, rather than run the risk of doing too little too late, she said.

The “Stamp it Out” approach was scenario specific – meaning that the actions would depend on the severity of the situation, Ardern said.

“And of course when we see the first Covid-19 case beyond the border, you can expect us to move very quickly and very firmly to contain it while we gather information on the situation we are facing.”

The PM has not ruled out Covid-19 alert level 4 countrywide, if it was necessary, as well as introducing door-to-door testing.

Contact Tracing

Key public health measures, such as hand washing, would still remain important for protecting each other from the spread of disease, she said.

These principles were key to the second ongoing tool in the response – rapid contact tracing, testing, and use of isolation and quarantine for those exposed to Covid-19.

“That is why the Covid tracer app, and whatever other means of recording where you have been, remains vital. Every time you step into the world I want you to ask this question, ‘If I come into contact with Covid today, how will I know, and how will others know?’

“We learnt if we act fast, we can stop the virus spreading.”

Ardern said she had also spoken to Prime Minister Scott Morrison about Australia’s audit of managed isolation facilities.