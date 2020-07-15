Coronavirus: The countries re-entering lockdowns amid wave of new Covid-19 cases

Life in New Zealand is relatively back to normal at Covid-19 Alert Level 1. But overseas, the coronavirus pandemic is wreaking havoc.

Many countries are having to re-introduce local or state-wide lockdowns as Covid-19 case numbers drastically rise. On Wednesday, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern outlined how local lockdowns would work here if we were to have community transmission in the future.

Here's a look at which countries are being hit the hardest by Covid-19, and what officials are doing to get their outbreaks under control.

AUSTRALIA – MELBOURNE

New South Wales and the state of Victoria have been dealing with a second wave of Covid-19 cases over the past few weeks.

READ MORE:

* Coronavirus: The countries going backwards in the fight against Covid-19

* Coronavirus: Covid-19 cases surging around the world

* Coronavirus: Air NZ Melbourne flight cargo-only after Victoria moves against Covid-19 spike

* Coronavirus: Trans-Tasman bubble in doubt as New Zealand's borders stay shut

* Coronavirus: The Covid-19 lockdowns still in place around the world



Victoria has overtaken NSW for the most confirmed cases across the states since the outbreak began. In the past 24 hours, Victoria reported 270 new cases.

GETTY IMAGES An empty Bourke Street Mall is seen on July 13. Metropolitan Melbourne and the Mitchell shire are in lockdown following the rise in Covid-19 cases through community transmissions.

The Australian Government announced a three-stage plan in May to ease out of restrictions. However, last week, metropolitan Melbourne and Mitchell Shire Council did a U-turn and returned to stage three coronavirus restrictions due to the massive surge in new cases.

For six weeks, residents are not allowed to leave their homes unless for essential reasons, such as work, school, grocery shopping or exercise. Visitors are not allowed. Retail businesses are staying open but have capped visitor numbers.

For the first time in a century, the NSW-Victoria border has been closed from July 7 to help reduce Covid-19 spread. While restrictions on travel to South Australia from ACT and NSW will no longer be eased next week.

Getty Images People walk along St Kilda Beach to get their daily exercise on July 13 in Melbourne.

UNITED STATES – CALIFORNIA

California Governor Gavin Newsom has ordered all state counties to close indoor services at restaurants, bars, zoos, cinemas and museums.

Similar to many other states, California had been trying to reopen its economy back up, however it had to reverse its decision amid new surging case numbers.

Los Angeles is also on the verge of being locked down due to the rapid rising infections and hospitalisations.

LA Mayor Eric Garcetti said the coronavirus threat level was at orange but was on the edge of moving to red.

"Red is when everything shuts down again to our strictest level. I do want to warn people that we're close to that," the Los Angeles Times reported Garcetti saying.

Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP Visitors crowd the beach on July 12 in Santa Monica, California.

Two of the states largest school districts – Los Angeles and San Diego – are keeping their schools physically closed with learning staying online amid Covid-19 fears. It's a move that US President Donald Trump has called a “mistake”, Reuters reported.

Other states, such as Florida and Texas, have been recording record highs of new daily case infections in their areas.

Worried health officials in Houston, Texas, have even been calling for a lockdown to be reintroduced. Last week, Texas Governor Greg Abbott warned another lockdown was possible if the virus spread did not slow down, ABC reported.

Meanwhile, according to AP, the US, Canada and Mexico are poised to extend their agreements to keep their shared borders closed to non-essential travel.

UK – LEICESTER

Leicester in the UK has been under a local lockdown since June 30 due to a surge in infections.

All non-essential shops in the city were closed, and then from July 2, schools were shut to all but vulnerable children and the children of essential workers.

Leicester residents are asked to stay at home as much as possible. However the BBC reported the city’s mayor Sir Peter Soulsby saying just 10 per cent of the city's neighbourhoods "have a higher transmission" of the virus.

From July 24, face masks will be mandatory in all shops across England.

Giannis Papanikos/AP A health worker wearing protective gear takes swab samples from a tourist to test for the coronavirus in Greece.

GREECE

Greece is considering tightening its lockdown restrictions amid rising Covid-19 cases.

The country has reached its highest number of active cases of Covid-19 during the pandemic, with more than 3880 people reported to have the virus.

Greek community newspaper Neos Skosmos reported that since the country reopened its borders, more than 100 tourists have tested positive for the virus.

According to the Independent, health officials were particularly concerned about the number of asymptomatic cases among visitors.

CHINA – BEIJING

In late June, China reinstated a strict lockdown to help avoid a second wave of infections. The lockdown affected more than 400,000 people in Beijing.

In Anxin, which is south of Beijing, only essential workers were able to leave their homes, with one household member allowed to do groceries.

There was also extensive and widespread testing, with a peak capacity of 300,000 tests per day. The strict approach has proved successful, with the city reporting zero new Covid-19 cases on July 7.

AP Catalonian police officers ask at a woman to wear a face mask, in Las Ramblas of Barcelona, Spainon July 9.

HONG KONG

Hong Kong Disneyland has temporarily closed its doors because of a rise in coronavirus cases.

The theme park was first closed in January amid the Covid-19 outbreak. It then reopened again in June, only to be forced shut again this week.

A city health official said the virus's spread in Hong Kong is "a bit out of control," the Asia Times reported.

To help curb new case numbers, from Wednesday, all nightclubs, karaoke venues and gyms will be closed, while gatherings of more than four people will also be banned in public spaces.

Those on public transport are required to wear a mask or risk being fined, and restaurants can now only serve takeaway food between 6pm-5am, the Asia Times reported.

SPAIN

Parts of Spain are reportedly moving towards stricter social distancing and hygiene measures.

Spanish media El Pais reported there were more than 100 different outbreaks across Spain.

This week, the northeastern cities of Zaragoza and Huesca and surrounding areas will move back to a “flexible stage two” Covid-19 level due to local transmission concerns.

The restrictions mean nightclubs will be banned and gatherings will be limited to 10 people.

Meanwhile, a number of regional governments are making masks mandatory in public spaces.

The most dangerous area in terms of the disease remains Segria in Catalonia, which includes the city of Lleida, AA reported.