While Kiwis are urged to use Covid-19 tracing app, an expert says it should be abandoned

The Government keeps urging New Zealanders to use the NZ Covid Tracer app but Kiwis aren’t responding.

Now, one public health expert says it should probably be abandoned.

Figures from the Ministry of Health show QR codes on posters in businesses and other places frequented by the public have been scanned a total of about 1.43 million times in the nearly two months the app has been available. That’s an average of only around 25,000 a day.

Invalid message that popped up often in the early days after the app was launched when scanning QR codes.

At a briefing on Wednesday, Health Minister Chris Hipkins said 596,000 New Zealanders had downloaded the app.

“We keep saying it, or keep saying it over and over, we can’t be complacent. And we do need to be prepared if new cases of Covid-19 were to emerge in our community.

“If that was to happen tomorrow, based on the number of poster scans we’re seeing, not enough New Zealanders would be able to remember their movements for us to efficiently trace who has been exposed to the virus and isolate them to stamp out its spread,” Hipkins said.

“My message to all New Zealanders is please step up your efforts, scan wherever you go, and keep a record of your movements.”

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield with an example of a QR code that the Government wants Kiwis to scan with the NZ COVID Tracer app.

But professor Nick Wilson from the Department of Public Health at the University of Otago said 10,000 users a day would be just 0.2 per cent of the population.

“That’s just microscopic. It’s just not working,” Wilson said. “It should probably be abandoned.”

For an app to be more effective than manual contact tracing, uptake by the population would need to be much higher than 50 per cent.

Generally, worldwide apps were not getting anywhere near the level of uptake needed for fast and effective contact tracing, Wilson said.

“People are quite rational to be relaxed about Covid-19 in New Zealand.

“I know the risks better than anyone. I go to restaurants. I travel on buses. I’m not worried about it because the risk is so incredibly low,” Wilson said.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern answers questions about the Covid-19 plan and what will happen if there are new cases of community transmission.

Modelling indicated that with effective border security and quarantine systems, outbreaks in New Zealand might be expected only once every few years.

It was anxiety-provoking to tell people they should be keeping a diary of their movements. It made sense two months ago but was “ludicrous” now, Wilson said.

While the app needed to be re-assessed, New Zealand did need a contact tracing system that did not just rely on a manual approach. “Because if you do let an outbreak get too large it will become uncontrollable with manual contact tracing. We do need digital technology.”

He pointed to two overseas approaches that were worth investigating.

One was a Bluetooth-enabled smart card that everyone carried around, along the lines of a system being developed in Singapore.

According to the Singapore government, the “tokens” it started to hand out in late June exchange Bluetooth signals with other nearby tokens, or with an app it launched in March.

When a token user is identified with Covid-19, the data on their token can be used to identify other token users who have been in close contact with the infected person.

Wilson said he thought the option that would be best for New Zealand to explore was the system developed by South Korea.

In that country, a law had been passed allowing the government access to telecoms and credit card data in an emergency to trace people who had been in close contact with a person with Covid-19.

“We would have to have such a piece of legislation and it would have to have all the privacy safeguards built in. That would mean no one needs to do anything, just carry their smartphones.”

Scanning a QR code.

Clinical psychologist Dr Dougal Sutherland said motivation was the key reason people are not using the NZ Covid Tracer app more.

“Some people might already keep a diary ... but for the rest of us you’re talking about changing our behaviours. In order to do that you need to have some sort of intrinsic motivation.”

Many of the people he spoke to considered New Zealand to be living in a post-Covid-19 environment, Sutherland said.

“That motivation, which may have driven us before – our health anxiety – is no longer present for motivation. I think that’s a key reason most people aren’t doing it.”

When New Zealand was under alert levels 4 and 3, there had been a strong sense of danger that some people could get sick.

Now, getting people to use the app would be an uphill battle, said Sutherland, who is the clinical practice manager at the Victoria University of Wellington psychology clinic.

“I think you would have to look for different levers. You probably don’t want to pull the health card out when it’s not needed. You don’t want to be crying wolf.

“I’ve got the app and I haven’t used it since we went into level 1,” Sutherland said. “It’s just not on my radar.

“It probably wasn’t helped when there was all that confusion about which app to use – I downloaded the Government one and it didn’t work in three out of four places.”

Hipkins said the app was part of a whole system of contact tracing that relied on everyone doing their bit to ensure it was effective.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern also emphasised the need to use the app when she outlined the Government’s plans if there was another community outbreak of Covid-19.

The app, and other ways people recorded where they had been, remained “vital”, she said.

But new National Party leader Judith Collins said she had difficulties trying to put the app on her phone. “I’m generally onto apps... If I’m having trouble with it, probably quite a few people are.”

She said she tried to use it two weeks ago but couldn’t make it work.

People would need to have confidence in the app, if borders were to re-open, Collins said, and the Government needed to do a better job of selling its benefits.