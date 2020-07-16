Coronavirus NZ podcast: Life in New York at the height of the pandemic

Coronavirus NZ is a podcast, hosted by Stuff's Adam Dudding and Eugene Bingham, looking at the Covid-19 pandemic from a Kiwi perspective.

In today's episode: Former Stuff journalist Amy Maas moved to New York last year. Within months the city that never sleeps was almost unrecognisable. She describes what it was like to live in New York as it became an epicentre for the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Eugene and Adam delve into a round-up of recent scientific developments, and one of them can’t help himself from bursting into song – and no it’s not Thank You Baked Potato.

Frank Franklin II/AP Pedestrians wearing protective masks walk past a statue with protective masks at Rockefeller Center during the coronavirus pandemic walk in Times Square in New York.

