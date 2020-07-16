Coronavirus: A child is the one new Covid-19 case in managed isolation in Christchurch

Dr Ashley Bloomfield announces one new Covid-19 case on Thursday, July 16.

One new Covid-19 case has been caught at the border - a child of two previous cases.

They arrived from Italy on July 4 and are in isolation at the Commodore Hotel in Christchurch.

The director-general of health, Dr Ashley Bloomfield, wished the family a speedy recovery. The age of the child has not been released.

The vast majority of people in managed isolation are staying more than 16 days due to returning positive tests on day three or later. Bloomfield said the longest stint in managed isolation for one person was between 28 and 30 days.

Jeff J Mitchell There has been no evidence of community transmission in New Zealand for over 70 days.

All children in managed facilities receive educational packs, so they can continue learning.

There are 27 active cases in New Zealand – all in managed isolation and quarantine facilities across the country. None require hospital-level care.

Full Covid-19 press conference from Health Minister Chris Hipkins and Dr Ashley Bloomfield on Thursday July 16.

One new recovery was reported on Thursday.

The Ministry of Health is changing its criteria for recovered cases. Previously, cases needed to be symptom-free for 48 hours, this will be increased to at least 72-hours.

To date, New Zealand has reported 1198 confirmed cases to the World Health Organisation.

Seventy-six days have passed since a case was locally acquired from an unknown source.

There is still no evidence of community transmission in New Zealand.

"We haven't in tens of thousands of tests in the community over the last few weeks detected any Covid-19,” Bloomfield said.

Should cases emerge, the Government has a plan in place.

Local and regional lockdowns are likely to take place before nationwide shutdowns, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern lays out a plan for NZ in a Covid-19 world.

On Wednesday, laboratories completed 2899 Covid-19 tests - 726 of which were taken at managed isolation and quarantine facilities. To date, 436,233 tests have been completed across the country.

Health Minister Chris Hipkins said he was confident testing rates are increasing.

Bloomfield added there is no random testing happening within the community of asymptomatic people. This happened during the transition from Alert Level 3 to level 2 to identify any pockets of infection.

Concerns about the cost of tests were squashed by Bloomfield. He reiterated there is no cost for an individual seeking a test.

The Ministry of Health has agreements in place with DHBs that cover the costs of the tests.

Community testing continues to be a key feature of the government’s response to the pandemic. Ongoing surveillance testing will take place to ensure no Covid-19 cases slipped through the border.

The Ministry of Health updated testing guidance for clinicians on Tuesday, following Health Minister Chris Hipkins’ publicly expressing his disappointment in testing volumes.

Anyone with respiratory symptoms who has a higher risk of complications resulting from SARS-CoV-2 infections are being prioritised within the group of lower-risk symptomatic people.

Hipkins said there has been a “flurry” of activity on the NZ COVID Tracer app with 11,000 registrations overnight.

“For contact tracing to be effective we need to know where a person has been,” he said.

Health Minister Chris Hipkins reveals details from the evacuation of a Covid-19 isolation hotel after the fire alarm was triggered.

The app has an alert feature to allow the Ministry of Health to quickly inform people who may have been exposed to Covid-19.

To date, 607,000 people have registered for the NZ COVID Tracer app and have scanned QR code posters over 1.4 million times.