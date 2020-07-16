Ministry used CCTV rather than under-fire app during isolation escape scare

When a man with Covid-19 absconded from isolation and headed to a supermarket, it seemed a perfect opportunity for officials to put the contact tracing app to use.

Had anyone scanned into the supermarket during the relevant time? And, if so, could an alert be sent out via the app to tell them what had happened?

Instead, officials turned to another technology – CCTV – in the hunt for whether there had been any close contacts, Stuff has learned. And there was no way of knowing how many people had scanned into the store, let alone who they were, because of the app’s privacy settings.

The much-criticised app was not deployed.

Experts say the case highlights how ineffective the app is in practice.

“This was a nice sweet spot for the app to be useful,” said Professor Dave Parry of Auckland University of Technology’s Computer Science Department.

The fact it wasn’t used reveals how “crippled” the system is, he said.

“Generally within government there continues to be a lack of high-level understanding about matters of privacy and security with these tools.

“There’s some really good tech people in government but I don’t think they are being consulted.”

Getty-Images Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield shows media an example of a scan for the NZ Covid Tracer app.

Public health specialist Professor Nick Wilson, of Otago University, said the app should probably be abandoned in favour of another system.

“I think the use of smartphone apps for contact tracing was a good idea for the Government to explore when we were still dealing with community cases three months ago,” he says.

“But it requires high levels of uptake and a lot of active participation by members of the public.”

He said the Government should change tack.

A better system would help with contact tracing in the case of a large outbreak.

Ryan Anderson/Stuff Countdown supermarket on Auckland’s Victoria St West, where a man visited after leaving managed isolation on July 7. The store’s QR code is on display in the window.

On July 7, a man in his 30s who was in managed isolation at the Stamford Plaza, left and went to the Countdown supermarket on Auckland’s Victoria St West. He was away from the hotel for about 70 minutes. The next day, a positive Covid-19 test result came back.

Stuff asked the Ministry of Health how many people had scanned into the supermarket at the relevant time and whether any alert had been sent through the tracer app.

A ministry spokesperson said the privacy settings on the app meant there wa no way of knowing who had scanned a particular QR code or how many times that code had been scanned.

SCREENSHOT A screenshot of information about the NZ COVID Tracer app.

The app’s privacy statement allowed for anonymous collection of some data for statistical purposes, including that a scan has taken place. But “no information about the location of this scan or the identity of the consumer will be recorded”.

App users can opt in to having an alert sent if they’ve checked in to a place at the same time as someone with Covid-19.

But the spokesperson said the ministry opted not to send any alerts.

This was because “a review of CCTV footage determined that the person who absconded from managed isolation did not come into close contact with anyone at the supermarket in question”.

In another case, involving a man who left isolation in Hamilton on July 9 and went to a liquor store, the ministry says the store did not appear to have a QR code poster on display. The man has not tested positive for Covid-19.

The spokesperson said the incidents highlighted all New Zealanders should use the app to assist contact tracking and businesses should display the official QR codes.

google A map showing the walking distance between Distinction Hotel Hamilton and Brews Te Rapa, where an isolation facility absconder walked on July 9.

But Parry said the incidents highlighted how ineffectual the app was.

“Having a contact tracing app in routine use by everyone would be extremely useful for identifying contacts quickly – particularly in cases like this,” he said.

“Unfortunately the current app is not seen as useful by people as it did not replace the need to ‘sign in’ and both businesses and people are no longer using it in practice.”

Privacy was a “red herring”. “I personally don't see an issue with anonymised data - i.e. how many people were in Countdown - being made available to the Government by consent to that. This would be extremely useful to get an idea of the scale of the problem.”

Georgia Forrester/Stuff Message that pops up when scanning invalid QR codes using the Government’s NZ Covid Tracer app.

Knowing if there were 50 potential people who need tracing or 500 would make an enormous difference for planning purposes.

The design of the app could be modified to make it more useful, if consent was sought.

Wilson said it’s time to ditch the app and take up other technology options – a South Korean-style law allowing for the use of telecommunications data in a public health emergency, or a Singapore-style, bluetooth-enabled smartcard.

“The Government is actually exploring this option but has not made a final decision, from what I understand,” he said.

To date, 607,000 people have registered for the app and have scanned QR posters about 1.4 million times.