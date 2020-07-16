Coronavirus: Recovered case tests positive, prompting criteria change

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said the person had residual symptoms due to an underlying health condition.

A man considered to have recovered from Covid-19 and released into the community went on to test positive for the virus in hospital, prompting officials to change the criteria for determining a person as recovered.

Director-general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield made the revelation at Thursday’s Covid-19 press conference in Wellington.

“We did have one person who had been a case in managed isolation, had recovered and been discharged, [and] was then assessed at hospital again. And as part of the assessment, a Covid-19 test was taken. That test was positive.

“He was returned to managed isolation – actually the quarantine facility in Auckland – to be reassessed by the clinician, who assessed that the likelihood that the positive test was a result of residual virus which we see, and that his residual symptoms were due to an underlying condition,” Bloomfield said.

The man was taken to the Jet Park Hotel quarantine facility, near Auckland Airport, after returning a positive Covid-19 test in hospital.

There are “very strict criteria” applied before someone is considered recovered, but this case will see the goalposts shift slightly, Bloomfield said.

“I asked our team to have a look at those criteria and I got a report back yesterday to check that we were still aligned with Australia, the WHO [World Health Organisation] and other countries.

“One of the things we are going to do is: currently, we have used the definition of at least 10 days since the onset of symptoms, or since a positive test if they were asymptomatic, and at least 48 hours without symptoms.

STUFF Dr Ashley Bloomfield announces one new Covid-19 case on Thursday, July 16.

“We are now going to increase that to at least 72 hours without symptoms before they’ll be classified as ‘recovered’,” Bloomfield said.

The symptoms of Covid-19 are similar to many other illnesses, including influenza. They include a cough, sore throat, a high temperature, shortness of breath, or a runny nose.

On Thursday, the Ministry of Health reported one new case of Covid-19 – a child of two previously reported cases.

The family arrived in New Zealand from Italy on July 4, and are now in quarantine at Christchurch’s Commodore Hotel.

With one previously reported case now considered to be recovered, the country’s number of active cases remains at 27.