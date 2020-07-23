Hundreds of essential workers thanked through 11-year-old's 'community-minded' project

Charlie White, 11, handed over the self-care products to hospital staff Donna Addidle (left) and Pat Davidsen.

The community spirit and “tenacity” of an 11-year-old girl has seen hundreds of self-care products donated and distributed to Marlborough’s essential workers.

After months of promoting and collecting for her cause “Self-care for health care”, Charlie White delivered the products on Thursday and Friday, to Wairau hospital, the health hub, St Johns’ ambulance and other medical centres.

Waiting to meet the recipients of her gifts at Wairau Hospital on Thursday, the Springlands school pupil said it felt “satisfying” to see the project come together.

“It felt good because it finally got to where I wanted it to be ... it all kind of came together.”

Over the past few months she had collected 316 items from 18 businesses and individuals, and had a large crate to deliver to the hospital.

“I just put all my last stuff in there and I hope there’s enough,” she said.

Charlie embarked on her project during lockdown to give back to the essential workers that kept the country running during lockdown.

On a trip to get her flu shot shortly after lockdown she noticed how often nurses were having to wash their hands. Thinking gifts of hand cream would be a good way to say thank you, she put the call out to anyone who could donate.

Among the donors were local businesses, shops and pharmacies, as well as personal donations from her parents, grandparents and family friends.

Charlie said she accepted whatever was offered, which ranged from soaps, lotions and body washes to lipsticks and hair scrunchies.

Handing over the box to clinical support service manager Pat Davidsen and woman and child service manager Donna Addidle, Charlie said she hoped there was something for everyone.

Davidsen said they were blown away by Charlie’s community-mindedness and determination to see the project through.

“The tenacity over a period of the time, and to be thinking about the community is fabulous,” he said.

He and Addidle said they would give the box to the operations manager who would distribute the products among staff.

“The important thing there is going to be telling the story of Charlie … for 11 years old, that’s just fabulous.

“That’s going to be the important thing - not only the gifts, but how the gifts got here.”

Charlie’s father, Jim White, said Charlie had driven the project all on her own, emailing and ringing businesses for donations and personally delivering them to healthcare workers.

Her mum, Nikki Hannan, said Charlie had learnt a lot about social media and networking through the project.

Last Thursday they had distributed to testing staff, nurses and paramedics, but at the hospital, she had wanted all essential workers to be recognised.

“I think her focus here has been on the lesser recognised staff in the health system, like the cleaners and the orderlies,” Jim White said.

She had also saved a few gifts for Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Director General of Health Sir Ashley Bloomfield.