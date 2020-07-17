Study finds hydroxychloroquine ineffective against mild Covid-19 cases

One study out of the US found hydroxychloroquine to be ineffective in treating Covid-19.

Researchers in the US have found hydroxychloroquine to be ineffective against mild Covid-19 cases.

The anti-malaria drug was previously promoted by US President Donald Trump as a game-changer for the pandemic.

The randomised study, published in the Annals of Internal Medicine journal by University of Minnesota researchers, found coronavirus patients who were given the drug didn’t have significant results in comparison to those given placebos.

“Hydroxychloroquine did not substantially reduce symptom severity in outpatients with early, mild Covid-19,” researchers found.

Around 24 per cent of those who were treated with hydroxychloroquine had persistent symptoms over two weeks. Around 30 per cent of those give a placebo treatment had similar results.

“Change in symptom severity over 14 days did not differ between the hydroxychloroquine and placebo groups,” the researchers wrote.

The study, which featured over 400 participants, focused on symptomatic confirmed and probable adult cases who weren’t hospitalised.

During the monitoring period – March 22 to May 6 – 10 of the participants who received placebo medication were hospitalised, including one who died. Of those who received hydroxychloroquine, four were put in hospital and one person died outside of hospital.

One of the major shortfalls of the study was the lack of official Covid-19 testing. Only 58 per cent of participants were tested due to “severe US testing shortages”.

A separate trial involving the drug, conducted by the World Health Organisation (WHO), was halted at the beginning of July. It was part of the Solidarity Trial which was created by the WHO to search for an effective Covid-19 treatment for hospitalised cases.

Ben Margot/AP Several studies have found hydroxychloroquine to be ineffective in treating SARS-CoV-2.

The trial’s International Steering Committee recommended pulling the drug based on findings it has little or no reduction in the mortality of hospitalised cases, in comparison to cases that received standard care.

Research into the drug is ongoing in New Zealand. The Health Research Council (HRC) is funding three studies involving hydroxychloroquine.

The Australasian Covid-19 Trial (ASCOT), which has a budget of about $766,000, is expected to run for up to 24 months. It is a randomised controlled trial of unproven treatments for Covid-19.

The Clinical Trial of COVID-19 Treatments for the Critically Ill is a 12-month study with a $169,571 budget. It is an existing study that evaluates treatments for severe pneumonia, a common cause of death from Covid-19.

The third trial, Clinical trial of hydroxychloroquine prophylaxis in frontline healthcare workers, has an approved budget of around $427,000, and is expected to run for 14 months. It is studying the use of hydroxychloroquine for SARS-CoV-2 in frontline healthcare workers.