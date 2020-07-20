Coronavirus: Isolation and quarantine measures around the world

Cabinet will discuss whether or not to charge returning New Zealanders for quarantine, but a final decision on any payment is unlikely.

Taxpayers have been footing the bill for Kiwis returning home during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The idea of charging those returning for the 14-day stay has been floated, but Cabinet is yet to make any solid decisions.

On Monday, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said a rushed decision could potentially risk the country’s border regime, which is one of the main lines of defence against the virus.

To date, 80 confirmed cases have been caught at the border, and New Zealand has marked 80 days without any evidence of community transmission.

Requiring payment for managed isolation and quarantine isn’t a new idea – a number of governments around the world have already introduced it.

Here’s what managed isolation and quarantine requirements look like around the world.

AUSTRALIA

States and territories within Australia have taken a differing approach to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Nationwide one rule remains consistent – all international arrivals must undergo 14 days of isolation or quarantine within a managed and approved facility. Exemptions may be granted on health or compassionate grounds.

However, some states require payment from travellers.

In Queensland, all arrivals are required to pay for their own isolation costs. The fee – A$2800 (NZ$2985) for one adult, A$3710 ($3955) for two adults, and A$4620 ($4925.30) for a family of four – covers accommodation and daily meals.

Darrian Traynor/Getty Images All arrivals into Australia are required to undergo mandatory 14 days of isolation. Most states require travellers to pay for their own isolation costs.

In South Australia, one adult will be charged A$3000 ($3198), additional adults will be charged A$1000 ($1066) each, and additional children A$500 ($533) each. There is no fee for children under 3 years.

New South Wales adopted a similar approach.

Arrivals into Western Australia are also handed the bill. One adult costs A$2520 ($2686), two adults A$3360 ($3582), and a family of four will be charged A$5040 ($5373). Children under 6 years won’t be charged for meals.

Similar rates are in place for those arriving in the Northern Territory – A$2500 ($2665) for an individual or A$5000 ($5330) for a family of two or more in shared accommodation.

As of July 18, arrivals into New South Wales also have to pay for their two-week quarantine.

Tasmanian residents are able to quarantine in their own homes, but international arrivals must do so in a managed facility. This is at no cost to them.

The same goes to those entering the Australian Capital Territory (ACT). The territory is still paying for associated quarantine costs.

UNITED KINGDOM

Non-citizens are required to undergo quarantine in a managed facility, if they don’t have a designated address. For those who need it, the government will arrange accommodation at the travellers’ expense.

UK nationals can self-isolate at a designated address, where they may be visited by health officials to ensure they’re following the rules.

Travellers arriving from Ireland, the Isle of Man or the Channel Islands aren’t required to undergo 14-days of isolation if they have been in one of those countries for at least 14 days already.

Richard Heathcote/Getty Images Quarantine measures in the UK have been relaxed for travellers from a number of countries around the world.

Similar arrangements are in place for a number of European countries entering England including Denmark, France and Italy. The same rules are in place for travellers from New Zealand, Australia and Fiji.

Scotland’s rules are almost the same – passengers from 57 overseas destinations with similar or lower levels of Covid-19 aren’t required to quarantine on arrival. This includes travellers from Cyprus, France, Germany, Greece, Italy and Malta.

Wales and Ireland have similar requirements.

UNITED STATES OF AMERICA

The rules vary in the US depending on where you travel from.

For example, US citizens returning from China may be subject to up to 14 days in quarantine. A number of airports across the country have the capacity to quarantine passengers, if needed.

Citizens and permanent residents returning from the Europe and the UK are required to travel through select airports where enhanced security procedures have been put in place. The same goes for travellers from Brazil.

There are 20 quarantine stations located around the US staffed with medical and public health officers from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The CDC has the authority to detain anyone who may be infected.

FIJI

Fiji has a range of hoops citizens and residents need to jump through before being allowed to enter the country.

As of June 22, Fijian citizens and Fiji residents in Australia and New Zealand can travel back if they present a certificate from a health clinician certifying their 14 days of quarantine prior to departure.

They must also return a negative Covid-19 test. Upon arrival, they will spend another seven days in self-quarantine at home.

The Government announced plans for travel requirements for tourists from Australia and New Zealand in the future. They are required to undergo 14 days of managed isolation in their home country and have proof, or pay for their own 14-day quarantine at a Fiji hotel.

HONG KONG

All arrivals into Hong Kong are required to undergo mandatory 14-day isolation. Residents can do so at home, others will be put up in a hotel at their own expense.

Those staying in government-provided temporary accommodation sites – Tso Kung Tam Outdoor Recreation Centre, Sai Kung Outdoor Recreation Centre or Lady MacLehose Holiday Village, for example – will be charged HK$200 ($39) a day.

CANADA

Canada has a mandatory quarantine period in place, but arrivals can do so at their own residence or a suitable allocated address.

They must monitor their symptoms and health and practice good hygiene and social distancing.