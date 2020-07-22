Coronavirus: Covid-19 managed isolation capacity close to exhaustion

It will only be granted under “exceptional circumstances”, officials say.

Managed isolation and quarantine capacity for people arriving in New Zealand is close to being exhausted, head of managed isolation and quarantine Air Commodore Darryn Webb says.

Webb said on Wednesday there were now 32 managed isolation and quarantine facilities in five regions.

“In the past three weeks we’ve increased effective capacity by over a third. Nonetheless, based on the criteria for isolation facilities set by the Ministry of Health we assess that we are now close to exhausting our nationwide available capacity,” he said.

Phil Walter/Getty Images An isolation hotel in Auckland.

It had been decided not to open any facilities in Dunedin for now, as available options had complex safety and logistical challenges.

READ MORE:

* Coronavirus: Two new cases of Covid-19, both in managed isolation

* Coronavirus: One new Covid-19 case caught at the border

* Coronavirus: Two new asymptomatic Covid-19 cases confirmed



The possibility of facilities in Queenstown and Invercargill has also been ruled out.

To help manage the flow of international arrivals, Air New Zealand has extended its suspension on new inbound bookings.

The airline, as well as a number of other international carriers, temporarily suspended new bookings at the beginning of July, at the request of the Government, to help manage demand.

“We recognise we play an important part in supporting the Government and New Zealand’s fight against COVID-19,” Air NZ chief executive Greg Foran said.

“We have extended a hold on new bookings until 29 July, to ensure we comply with the rolling 14-day quota. Following this there is capacity for Kiwis to book flights to return home and we will continue to manage this going forward.”

Some customers with existing bookings on incoming flights may have their itinerary changed. The airline is encouraging people with bookings, who no longer wish to travel, to let the airline know so it can free up space for other returnees.

Outbound services are not affected by the border restrictions, nor are domestic services.

Minister responsible for managed isolation Megan Woods told Wednesday’s briefing a new exemptions process for people leaving managed isolation early was now in operation, and seven people were granted exemptions in the past week.

Webb said important changes had been made to the managed isolation exemption process.

A trained and resourced team was now on site made up of all of government staff able to tap into health advice.

An end-to-end transport and compliance system had also been developed balancing the need to prevent Covid-19 spreading, against the “very real and unique circumstances that face everyday New Zealanders coming home”, Webb said.

Transport would involve medical support where necessary, or suitably equipped and staffed vehicles for other exemption cases.

In the past month work had been done to deal with the demand for managed isolation and quarantine to create a predictable and manageable flow of returning New Zealanders.

Woods said the Ministry of Transport had been working with airlines operating commercial flights to amend their licences to allow for a rolling two-week quota, to align demand and supply.

In its daily update, the Ministry of Health said there were no new cases of Covid-19 reported in New Zealand on Wednesday.

There were also no new recovered cases, which meant the total number of active cases in New Zealand remained at 27.

In recent weeks a trickle of new cases has been picked up among people isolating after returning to New Zealand. It is 82 days since the last case of Covid-19 was acquired locally from an unknown source.

No one in New Zealand is receiving hospital-level care for Covid-19.

One new case was reported on Tuesday, one on Monday, three on Sunday, and one on Saturday. It’s more than a week since the Ministry of Health last had no new cases to report.

Officials are concerned at a sharp fall in the number of people being tested for Covid-19.

Director-general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield has pointed to several factors thought to be responsible for the decline.

Daniel Pockett/Getty-Images Staff are seen at a pop-up Covid-19 test site in Melbourne, Australia. (File image).

They included a much lower rate of influenza-like illnesses than normal for the time of year, a usual decline during school holidays, and because many people have been declining when offered a test.

Doctors were being surveyed to find out if there were any barriers to testing, and work was being done to ensure testing remained widely available, Bloomfield said.

He asked that people agree to be tested if a doctor asked them to.

On Tuesday the Government announced $288 million more spending on health responses related to Covid-19.

Some of the money is going to Pharmac to secure supplies of medicine and medical devices, while some of the rest is being spent on contact tracing, and some is going to prepare for a mass vaccination programme in the hope a Covid-19 vaccine becomes available.

According to the World Health Organisation, 23 vaccine candidates are being tested in human trials. It was reported this week that one of those – from Oxford University and company AstraZeneca – was shown in early-stage human trials to be safe and to stimulate an immune response.