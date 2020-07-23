Covid-19 testing numbers 'wax and wane' but health bosses ask for vigilance

Health professionals test patients at the Covid-19 Community Based Assessment Centre (CBAC) in Tahunanui, Nelson in March. Testing has dropped sharply, with only 199 taken across the top of the south in seven days.

Tests for Covid-19 have dropped sharply across Nelson-Marlborough, but health bosses are still advising people with symptoms to stay home and get advice from Healthline or their GP.

Nelson Marlborough Health (NMH) figures showed 271 swabs were taken across the top of the south in the seven days up until Tuesday, July 21.

A total of 199 were taken in Nelson and 72 in Marlborough.

NMH Public Health clinical director Dr Stephen Bridgman said there had been a lower rate of testing over the school holidays but it currently aimed to do up to 100 tests a day.

It also covered a period of lower rates of colds and flu, the symptoms of which are similar to Covid-19, “than would typically be experienced at this time of year”.

On July 22, there were 70 swabs taken across the top of the south.

Three months ago, when testing criteria was at its widest, anyone with symptoms was encouraged to get tested, and swab numbers were considerably higher.

SCOTT HAMMOND/STUFF Blenheim’s Urgent Care Centre saw a surge in Covid-19 testing last month.

On April 22, 84 swabs were taken in the Nelson Marlborough region.

Bridgman asked everyone to “continue to play their part” in preventing the spread of coronavirus by seeking advice if they believed they should be tested.

“Anyone with Covid-19 symptoms should stay at home until they have obtained medical advice from Healthline or their GP.”

Those with symptoms needed to stay away from work, school, public places, and should continue good hand hygiene and regularly cleaning surfaces.

Coronavirus tests were still available through GPs and after hours clinics.

Priority was given to people in contact with overseas returnees or those who worked with international arrivals.

PHO chief executive Beth Tester said the number of swabs taken for coronavirus testing had fluctuated according to the case definition provided by the Ministry of Health.

SCOTT HAMMOND/STUFF PHO Chief Executive Beth Tester at the Blenheim community based assessment centre (CBAC) at Horton Park.

“We were doing quite a few and then the criteria narrowed it down as to who could actually be tested,” she said.

“It waxes and wanes – do more, do less – so it’s a bit of a challenge for practices and the community to know where we’re at.”

In light of the coronavirus outbreak in Melbourne, health authorities may widen the criteria once again.

Last month, when coughs and colds were doing the rounds in Marlborough, there was a surge in testing numbers. This also coincided with New Zealand recording its first positive cases in several weeks.

Blenheim’s Urgent Care Centre manager Sue Allen said at the time they were seeing “carloads of people” and taking upwards of 35 swabs a day.

Testing numbers dropped again after a narrowing of the criteria late last month.

SCOTT HAMMOND/STUFF Testing Nurse Victoria Leov at the Blenheim testing centre in April.

During alert levels 2, 3 and 4, most testing for Covid-19 was done at Community Based Assessment Centres (CBACs), in Blenheim and Nelson.

Since they were established on March 24, more than 5000 swabs were taken at CBACs across the top of the south.

The Blenheim CBAC was last in operation on June 13, but Tester said it could be up and running within 24 hours.

Although the number of people presenting for testing was low, she still believed the community was being vigilant.

“Life is beginning to come back to a new normal, but people still are a bit wary and there’s significantly more hand washing going on,” she said.