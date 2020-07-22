Dunedin rejected as Covid quarantine centre over 'safety and logistical' challenges'

It will only be granted under “exceptional circumstances”, officials say.

Dunedin mayor Aaron Hawkins says the Government “made the right decision” in rejecting the city as an option for housing returning Kiwis in quarantine or managed isolation.

Air Commodore Darryn Webb, who is helping the Government manage arrivals, said Otago’s largest city had been ruled out for now because of “safety and logistical challenges”.

Minister Megan Woods, who is overseeing isolation and quarantine management, said the option of using Dunedin would not be pursued “at this stage”.

It follows a similar decision last week that neither Invercargill or Queenstown were suitable, meaning Christchurch currently remains the only isolation site in the South Island for Kiwis returning from overseas.

Since March 26, 30,475 people have gone through managed isolation and quarantine.

On Wednesday, Webb said that despite capacity increasing by a third over the last three weeks – now standing at 32 facilities, capable of taking 6698 people – the nationwide available capacity is close to being exhausted.

“Over the last month we have been working hard on the demand side of our system in order to create a predictable and manageable flow of returning New Zealanders,” he said as he explained the decision to discount Dunedin.

“The community spirit and health capacity certainly supported the concept.

“Unfortunately each facility and particular location has its own circumstances and the available options in Dunedin presented complex safety and logistical challenges that simply exceeded the benefits that they would provide.”

A Covid-19 all-of-government response group spokeswoman said Dunedin had not been entirely ruled out as a potential centre. It was “not required at this stage”, but could be used in the future “should the need arise”.

“There is plenty of community goodwill and health capacity in Dunedin, but the facilities looked at would have required considerable work to make them suitable for use now, largely because of the location and layout.”

The decision comes after Webb and Woods visited Invercargill, Dunedin and Queenstown last week to assess whether facilities with the right safety measures could be set up to keep any incoming Covid cases contained at the border in those regions.

It is understood the pair visited two hotels in Dunedin.

“We would like to personally thank the leaders we spoke with across the Otago and Southland regions for their positive and proactive support during our planning and feasibility assessments,” Woods said.

Hawkins, who last week said he was supportive of Dunedin playing its part in looking after returning Kiwis, backed the Government’s decision.

“They always said they’d only stand up a facility here if they could do it safely,” he said on social media.

“They could have forced it to work regardless, in the interests of capacity over all other obstacles, but they didn’t.”

Woods said ensuring demand for facilities was being aligned with supply had been a “critical focus” over the last week. The Government was working with airlines and airports to “further smooth the numbers of incoming people”.

“We have also been working on a system to allocate people to accommodation in managed isolation facilities.

“The most appropriate way to do this is to link passage home to an allocated place. Work is progressing in this area and it’s expected to be operational next month.”