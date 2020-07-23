Coronavirus: No new Covid-19 cases on Thursday

It will only be granted under “exceptional circumstances”, officials say.

There are no new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand on Thursday.

Director-general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said all cases in the past few weeks had been identified during assessment and routine testing of people in managed isolation facilities.

It was now 83 days since the last case of Covid-19 acquired locally from an unknown source.

SUPPLIED Air New Zealand extended its suspension on new inbound bookings.

Five new recovered cases were reported on Thursday, so the total number of active cases dropped to 22. None of them were receiving hospital-level care for Covid-19.

READ MORE:

* Coronavirus: Covid-19 managed isolation capacity close to exhaustion

* Coronavirus: Government considering charging returning Kiwis $3000 for quarantine stay, same fee as National proposed

* Coronavirus: National keen to charge returning Kiwis $3000 for their quarantine



Laboratories completed 2419 tests on Wednesday, of which just under 2000 were in the community, Bloomfield said.

Earlier in the week officials expressed concern about a fall in testing, and Bloomfield said that on Wednesday night updated advice was provided, which confirmed the need to test all people with relevant symptoms.

Ministry of Health clinical chief advisor for primary care Dr Juliet Rumball-Smith was meeting primary health organisation (PHO) clinical leads and chief executives to ensure they were up to speed on the strategy and have what they need to support testing, Bloomfield said.

"The country's 30 PHOs represent practically all general practices around the country and are a key partner for helping ensure we are testing both enough people in primary care and the ones we do test help to give us sufficient assurance that our border controls continue to work as expected by keeping out Covid-19.”

On Wednesday, there were also no new cases of the disease, and it was revealed managed isolation and quarantine capacity for people arriving in New Zealand were close to being exhausted.

Minister responsible for managed isolation Megan Woods said the Ministry of Transport had been working with airlines operating commercial flights to amend their licences to allow for a rolling two-week quota, to align demand and supply.

Air New Zealand said it had extended its suspension on new inbound bookings to help manage the flow of international arrivals.

Woods also said a new exemptions process for people leaving managed isolation early was now in operation, and seven people were granted exemptions in the past week.

It was also announced on Wednesday that no managed isolation or quarantine facilities would be opened for now in Dunedin as available options in the city had complex safety and logistical challenges.

Dunedin Mayor Aaron Hawkins, who last week said he was supportive of Dunedin playing its part in looking after returning Kiwis, backed the decision.

“They always said they’d only stand up a facility here if they could do it safely,” he said on social media.

Invercargill and Queenstown have also been ruled out.