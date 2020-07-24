Coronavirus: US records another million Covid-19 cases in just over two weeks

A worker demonstrates how to take a coronavirus test at a mobile testing site in Los Angeles.

America has hit another grim milestone during the coronavirus pandemic, with four million people now testing positive.

It’s taken just 15 days for the number of Covid-19 infections in the US to surge from three million, to four. But experts estimate the actual numbers are likely much higher.

The US has the highest number of infections in the world. Globally, more than 15m people have been infected, according to Johns Hopkins University, and 631,000 people have died.

Many of those deaths are Americans, with the country’s death toll at more than 144,000.

READ MORE:

* Coronavirus cases worldwide pass 15 million, US laboratories buckle under testing pressure

* Coronavirus: Popular holiday island to reimburse tourists who become infected

* Coronavirus: Study finds rapid test – used daily by Trump – frequently misses cases

* Coronavirus: The silent spreaders and what they teach us about Covid-19



In June, Dr Robert Redfield from the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), said their best estimate was that for every new case reported, “there were actually 10 other infections”.

Across many US states, hospitalisations are soaring as new case numbers increase at alarming rates.

On Thursday (US time), more than 1000 new deaths were recorded for the third day in a row, according to The Washington Post.

Florida is currently one of the worst-hit states. According to NPR, it set another grim record on Thursday, with 173 deaths and another 10,000 new daily cases reported.

California and Texas have seen infections skyrocket during June and July.

This week, California surpassed New York as the state with the most Covid-19 cases, following another record surge of 12,800 new cases in a single day. In total, 421,000 infections have been recorded in California.

New York was the original epicentre of the virus in America. During March and April, the virus spread quickly and resulted in 27,000 deaths in the state alone, according to Johns Hopkins University. More than 405,000 infections have been recorded in New York.

Lynne Sladky/AP A man is tested for Covid-19 at a walk-up testing site during the coronavirus pandemic in Miami.

Other countries still in the thick of the pandemic include Brazil, which has the second highest amount of infections in the world, with 2.2m, and also India, with 1.2m.

Meanwhile, Australia is currently battling with a second-wave of infections in its state of Victoria.

On Thursday, 403 more cases and five deaths were reported in Victoria.

According to the Australian Medical Association (AMA) President Professor Julian Rait, the country should have gone into a New Zealand-style lockdown at least a week ago.