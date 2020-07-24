Coronavirus: One new case of Covid-19 on Friday

Health Minister Chris Hipkins announces Government is pumping more money into its drug-funding agency, its contact tracing efforts, vaccine development and other Covid-19 health responses.

There is one new case of Covid-19 on Friday, the Ministry of Health has confirmed.

A man in his 40s who travelled to New Zealand from Africa is the latest person to test positive for Covid-19.

He was staying at the Sebel Manukau and tested negative on around day three of his stay. He then tested positive on around day 12 and was being transferred to the quarantine facility in Auckland.

A statement from the MOH said that the case reinforced why they tested people twice during their time in managed isolation.

“A second test around day 12 is needed because the infection may take longer to develop in some people. It’s an important check used to find out if a person is safe to leave managed isolation.”

Regional Public Health was taking further interviews around the man’s travel history.

It’s been 84 days since the last case of Covid-19 acquired locally from an unknown source.

On Friday, MOH reported that another two people had since recovered from the virus, bringing the country’s active case count to 21.

No-one is currently in hospital receiving care for Covid-19.

The country’s total number of confirmed cases is 1206, which is the number reported to the World Health Organisation (WHO).

On Thursday, labs completed 2830 tests, of which 341 were in managed isolation and quarantine facilities.

The total number of tests to date is 451,616.

There were no new Covid-19 cases reported on Wednesday and Thursday this week.

On Thursday, Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said all new cases in the past few weeks had been identified during assessment and routine testing of people in managed isolation facilities.

Minister of Health Chris Hipkins has acknowledged people were not using the NZ Covid Tracer app with the “enthusiasm” the Government might have liked. There were a variety of reasons for that, he said.

The app was being improved. A key improvement would enable people to manually enter contacts or appointments where there was no QR code. A second improvement would enable people to add information retrospectively.

He had been advised by the app developers that those updates would be in place by the end of the month.

The NZ Covid Tracer has now recorded 618,800 registered users.

There have been 80,669 posters created to date and 1,545,145 poster scans.

“The Ministry continues to remind New Zealanders to keep a record of where they’ve been as this remains one of the best tools in the continued fight against Covid-19.”