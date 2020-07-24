Coronavirus: WHO showcases, praises New Zealand's effective Covid-19 response with documentary

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Dr Ashley Bloomfield helped steer the country in the right direction in the early stages of the Covid-19 pandemic.

New Zealand’s Covid-19 response has been praised globally by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

A mini documentary shared on social media highlighted the country’s pandemic response and featured the director-general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield.

Speaking to Stuff from Geneva, WHO’s acting head of leadership and communications, Paul Garwood​, said New Zealand led the way in demonstrating how a Government can readily respond to an emergency and implement guidance from the WHO.

“The reason we did the video was to show actions that countries have been taking in response to Covid.

READ MORE:

* Coronavirus: Could home self-isolation for returning Kiwis make a comeback?

* Coronavirus: High Court to hear lockdown legal ins and outs

* NZ tempts Covid-19 fate by not introducing masks - researchers

* A Kiwi family in southern Chile as Covid-19 rampages



“To show that by implementing these evidence-based measures, showing political leadership and getting community engagement ... it’s possible to suppress and contain transmission of the virus,” Garwood said.

The country’s positive response appeared to be driven by clear government leadership and community buy-in of various public health measures, he said. New Zealand’s evaluation of the existing pandemic preparedness also aided its rapid response.

In the documentary, Bloomfield explained it became apparent early on that if the existing pandemic plan was followed, New Zealand would not have been able to manage the outbreak, so they changed their tack.

“[The Government] really recalibrated their response around ... isolation, lockdowns, distancing ... and that to really nip this in the bud serious measures had to be taken early on and rapidly,” Garwood said.

“This was communicated effectively and this was one of the hallmarks ... of New Zealand’s response.”

The WHO is working to recognise countries that heeded international advice and warnings early on in the outbreak and gave its communities the best chance to effectively respond.

Thailand is another country to have its response featured.

“We’re working ... [with] countries around the world who have demonstrated an ability to readily respond to the outbreaks in their countries and have implemented the kinds of government ... measures whether it’s testing, contact tracing, treatment, isolation.”

Maarten Holl/Te Papa New Zealand’s lockdown was effective in reducing the spread of Covid-19.

“Many countries that have implemented the right measures and from early on.”

The feedback on the video has been outstanding. Garwood noted people from all over the world have been praising New Zealand’s leadership and response throughout the pandemic.

“[We were] blown away. Within a week there were over 20 million views of the video just on Facebook.

”We saw lots of commendations from other countries, people in other countries saying ‘well done New Zealand, congratulations to your government’.”

There was a lot of New Zealand pride linked to the video too, he said.

Garwood thought, after reading comments left on the video and seeing the response, it demonstrated people’s thirst for signs of hope and examples that it’s possible to turn this around.

”New Zealand clearly demonstrated that.”

The interview with the director-general of health was filmed around a month ago. The video was initially shared online at the beginning of July.

The prime minister’s chief science advisor Dr Juliet Gerrard also featured in the clip. She spoke about how some thought the decision to go into lockdown was an overreaction.

The short clip also features archived footage of Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and the various press conferences she hosted throughout the pandemic.

“We were lucky to get access to plenty of really great footage from her talking,” Garwood said.