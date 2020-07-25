Quarantine escapees, you are spoiling it for everyone

Police stationed outside the Distinction Hotel in Hamilton as a manhunt for quarantine escapees was under way on Friday night.

OPINION: Dear escapees, do you think you were being smart, funny or cunning? Your chance to be famous and get onto the news.

You see, you won't really understand just how much New Zealanders gave up during our lock down, because you weren't here.

However, you decided once all the hard work had been done, that you would fly back home to safety and reap all the benefits. Yet you could not even do the same for us.

You chose to leave your free - paid for by me and everyone else who works - managed isolation to take a trip to what a local supermarket or shop. Finding ways to climb out windows, escape through fences and ultimately be selfish.

Maybe the risk of infection and community transfer is not a big deal for you, but some businesses and people are just holding on. Still hanging in there because five million people stuck to the rules. Staying home and staying safe, so we could all enjoy the freedom we now have.

All we asked was for you to give up two weeks of normality. Two weeks out of your entire life, when the rest of us gave up so much more.

Sure, being in isolation might not be fun. It might not be what you thought, but I'm pretty sure you want what we have right now. The ability to see our friends, travel and go to local cafe. Things once taken for granted, but now treasured. Don't be that person who spoils it for everyone.

The sad thing is, you obviously struggle to make right decisions. Now more resources, time and money has to be spent to babysit because of people like you. Not cool guys.