Ministry of Health confirm no new cases of Covid-19

Police stationed outside the Distinction Hotel in Te Rapa, Hamilton during the manhunt for isolation escapees on Friday night.

There were no new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand on Sunday.

The Ministry of Health said there were still 21 active cases of the disease in the country with no new recovered cases since Saturday.

None of those cases are receiving hospital-level care for COVID-19 with all active cases confined to managed isolation and quarantine facilities.

On Saturday, the country’s laboratories completed 1,754 tests bringing the total number of tests to 455,677.

READ MORE:

* Coronavirus: No new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand

* Police charge four people who allegedly escaped Covid-19 isolation in Hamilton

* Coronavirus: One Covid-19 case caught at the border, another man taken to hospital



It has now been 86 days since the last case of COVID-19 was acquired locally from an unknown source.

On Friday, four people who allegedly absconded from managed isolation in Hamilton were charged with breaching the coronavirus Health Act notice.

They were part of a part of a group of five that are said to have fled the Distinction Hotel on Garnett Ave.

The fifth person, a 17-year-old boy, is set to appear before the youth court in Auckland where he is expected to be charged.

Four people were swiftly captured following the escape, but the 17-year-old boy remained at large on Friday night.

Police Assistant Commissioner Scott Fraser said a considerable number of resources, including the Eagle helicopter, were committed to finding the fifth member of the party who was located in Auckland at 4.40am on Saturday.

All five people within the group had returned negative Covid-19 results on their day three test results.