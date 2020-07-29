Coronavirus: Who will have to pay the proposed managed isolation charges? Not many

Kiwis returning to New Zealand temporarily to be with a dying loved one or attend a funeral may have newly introduced isolation fees waived.

The Government is moving to introduce charges to recoup some of the managed isolation costs of people arriving in New Zealand – but few New Zealand citizens will have to pay.

Announcing the charges on Wednesday, Minister for managed isolation and quarantine Megan Woods indicated the scheme was likely to raise a paltry $10 million of the $479m the Government has set aside for isolation costs in 2020.

Even with a more universal scheme, the Government would not have been able to collect anywhere near the full cost of the programme, Woods said.

For New Zealand citizens, those coming home to live won't be charged for their managed isolation.

Scheme expected to raise under $10 million

“If we were to look at, say, a universal charge, where everybody paid but we put in place the required waivers that would be required to meet legal obligations for the rights of New Zealanders to return home, for financial hardship and other measures.

“We would have only been looking at collecting probably somewhere around $125m a year off that, and the cost of the system would have been around nearly $33m – the mid-range of the cost of the system,” Woods said.

“So actually the ability to collect even under a universal system is reasonably limited.”

The revenue from the system being proposed by the Government was likely to be under $10m, but the costs would be significantly lower than for the universal system, Woods said.

The charges

The charges proposed are $3100 per person in a room, $950 for each additional adult and $475 for each additional child sharing the room. The charge will be set by Cabinet, it won’t be in the proposed new law.

So given the Government is only expecting to recoup 2 per cent of the costs of isolating everyone coming into the country, who are the unlucky few who will have to fork out?

Minister Megan Woods and Air Commodore Digby Webb announce Kiwis returning for less than 90 days will be charged for managed isolation.

Which New Zealand citizens will have to pay

The only New Zealanders who will have to pay the charges – although in some circumstances they could still be waived – will be those who:

* leave New Zealand after the regulations come into force and then come back (so that could be people taking an overseas vacation), or

* who are visiting New Zealand for fewer than 90 days.

People visiting for a holiday will pay

“We’ve heard reports of some New Zealand citizens and permanent residents who have elected to come back for holidays,” Woods said.

“If you’re choosing to do that in the midst of a global pandemic, when there is a cost on your fellow New Zealanders for your managed isolation, it is fair that you factor into the cost of the visit, the cost of managed isolation.”

“I think every New Zealander would think that it is fair, and the right balance, that if we’re bringing in critical workers, that the companies that are bringing those in pay the fee,” Woods said.

“Any New Zealander that is returning home, that is returning to resettle here to make their life here. We are saying actually you will be contributing to New Zealand, you will be making your life here, you will be paying taxes, this will be your home ... It seemed increasingly obvious to me that that was a category that shouldn’t be charging."

Waiving the charges

“Of course, there does have to be some ability to waive those fees if someone, for example, is returning home because a close family member is dying, or to attend a funeral,” she said. “We would not want to economically ration that.”

Temporary visa holders

Temporary visa holders will have to pay the charges, unless:

* they were ordinarily resident in New Zealand as of March 19, 2020

* they left New Zealand on or before March 19

* they were not entering on a border exception as a critical worker.

New Zealand citizens deported to this country won't have to pay isolation charges.

Some groups that won’t have to pay

Among those who won’t have to pay are:

* family members travelling or isolating with people who do not have to pay charges (unless they are entering New Zealand on a border exception as a critical worker)

* New Zealand citizens deported to New Zealand

* diplomats and official government representatives

* people attending the sentencing of the accused in the Christchurch mosque attacks

* refugees and protected persons for their first entry into New Zealand after the charges come into force.