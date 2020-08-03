There are 27 active cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand as of Monday.

There are two new cases of Covid-19 to report, with both people in managed isolation.

The first case is a male teenager who arrived in New Zealand from the US on July 29. He tested positive for Covid-19 as part of routine testing around day three of his stay in managed isolation at the Sudima Hotel in Auckland. He’s since been transferred to the quarantine facility.

The second case is a man in his 20s who arrived here from Switzerland via Amsterdam and Seoul on July 20. He has been staying at the Sudima Hotel in Christchurch and tested negative around day three of his stay. He then tested positive at his second routine test.

"This case again emphasises the importance of testing returnees in managed isolation twice before they are able to leave the facility,” the Ministry of Health said in a statement on Monday.

There are now 27 active cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand at the end of the weekend – all are recent arrivals caught at the border and are in managed isolation and quarantine facilities. None require hospital-level care.

READ MORE:

* Three new cases of coronavirus in New Zealand as officials call for more Covid-19 testing

* 'I’ve spent most of my year in lockdown' - traveller first got Covid-19 in March

* Coronavirus: No new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand

* Coronavirus: Two new cases of Covid-19, both in managed isolation



Breakfast Melbourne has been put under strict curfew for at least six weeks.

These cases brings New Zealand’s total number of confirmed cases to 1217, which is the number reported to the World Health Organisation.

Testing

On Sunday, labs processed 1692 Covid-19 tests, of which 1259 swabs were taken in the community and 433 swabs were taken in managed isolation or quarantine facilities.

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said New Zealanders need to continue to be vigilant against the threat of Covid-19 and testing rates need to increase across the country.

“We have seen how quickly infection can spread within communities, cities, and states overseas. There is still a pandemic raging around the globe and while our strict border controls form our first line of defence from the virus, we need to be sure it has not crept undetected into our communities.”

The results from a recent survey of GPs showed that half of the 800 GPs surveyed had seen patients who declined a Covid test and that the proportion of patients that declined was on average 25 per cent.

Bloomfield encouraged all people who are offered a test to have it done.

“To ensure that if there is a case out there it is detected prior to it spreading, patients must present to a care provider, be offered a test, and accept that test.”

Anyone who has symptoms consistent with Covid-19 should seek advice from their GP or Healthline on getting a test, and anyone offered a test should take it up.

Queenstown

The importance of testing widely in our communities is why residents of Queenstown are encouraged to get swabbed for Covid-19, the Ministry said in its release on Monday.

“Testing will help confirm that there is no community transmission in the region, which is linked to the traveller who arrived in South Korea and has tested positive for Covid-19. This testing is available for both symptomatic and non-symptomatic people.”

A pop-up testing site will be set up at the Pak n Save carpark in Frankton on Tuesday August 4 between 9:00am – 5:00pm.

Overseas travellers

On Saturday, the ministry provided context around two recent investigations where travellers from New Zealand were reported by media as having tested positive for Covid-19.

The first investigation involved a woman who transited through Auckland from Los Angeles to Sydney on July 6. The ministry has not identified any close contacts who need to be traced or tested. It continues to work with the airline and airport.

The second investigation involved a woman who travelled from Auckland to Sydney on July 20. Contact tracing has now concluded, and all close contacts have been tested and returned negative results. As the ministry said on Saturday, it appears this may have been a previously undetected case from March or April, which is likely to have led to the positive test result.

Flu tracking

The Ministry has noted that public participation in surveillance of influenza-like illness has declined from a peak of 70,000 FluTracking survey respondents at Alert Level 4, which is now down to 50,000 respondents.

FluTracking, a simple online initiative, helps monitor flu activity in New Zealand by showing how prevalent flu-like symptoms are in individual areas. The Ministry is able to use this data to make sure resources, such as vaccinations, are where they are needed most. It is also an important part of its Covid-19 surveillance.

NZ Covid Tracer

NZ Covid Tracer has recorded 626,400 registered users.

There have been 82,660 posters created, and 1,812,122 poster scans. There have also been 22,916 manual entries into the app.

On Sunday, there were three new cases reported by the ministry in isolation.

The first was the child of a previously reported case, who arrived in New Zealand on July 14. The second case was a woman in her 30s who arrived on July 28 from Los Angeles, and had been staying at Rydges​ hotel in Auckland. She tested positive on the third day of her managed isolation.

The third new case was a woman in her 40s who arrived in New Zealand on Saturday from Manila, via Hong Kong.

All three were staying at the Auckland quarantine facility, the ministry said.

Health Minister Chris Hipkins​ earlier said a low chance existed of community transmission in New Zealand, but warned against complacency.

Health officials have said they want community-based testing numbers to increase, especially in Auckland and Queenstown.

“We are especially asking Queenstown locals to come forward, and in particular those who are working in public-facing roles and may have had symptoms during July,” the ministry said.

“People don't need to have experienced symptoms to be tested in the pop-up centre and they won't need to self-isolate while they await the result of the test.”

A drive through testing centre will be set up at the Pak’nSave car park, 302 Hawthorne Dr, Frankton, Queenstown, from 9am to 5pm on Tuesday, August 4.