Coronavirus: Auckland marae supporting whānau with Covid-19 testing, masks, kai

Auckland marae have ramped up their efforts to support their communities with pop-up coronavirus testing stations, food parcels and face masks.

While demand has increased after the region stepped up to alert level 3, leaders say their efforts haven’t stopped since the first lockdown back in March.

Manurewa Marae chief executive Tarsh Kemp said the biggest need in the community is for food and hygiene packs, and the marae has gone from handing out 100 food parcels in a week to 100 a day.

It has also mobilised three community swabbing units and will have another operational by Wednesday.

Support is about more than handing out kai, she said, but also checking with whānau to reduce stress and anxiety and provide key health messages.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Papakura Marae is supporting whanau with health care, kai and face masks.

Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei Whai Maia chief operating officer Tom Irvine said the iwi had mobilised and expanded its response from the last lockdown.

At the marae, the industrial kitchen was used to cook meals that are then frozen and delivered to kaumātua and kuia in its “kai on the fly” programme. This will be reinstated from next week.

Winter packs including blankets, hot water bottles and vitamins have also been distributed to whānau.

Irvine said it is important the iwi is meeting the real needs of its members, not just sending out a “vanilla response”.

“Connections are the main thing,” Irvine said.

Regular surveys are sent to whānau to make the support they’re receiving is what they want and need.

ROSA WOODS/Stuff Kokiri Marae in Lower Hutt was open throughout the first lockdown, delivering food parcels.

Tony Kake, the chief executive of Papakura Marae, said as well as providing primary health services and food, the marae is also handing out a lot of face masks.

He said one of the concerns he has for the community is the Covid tracer app is inaccessible to a lot of people.

After surveying hundreds of people who passed through the marae on Thursday, he said “100 per cent” did not have the app.

“It’s really alarming.”

It is a “real privileged perspective” to assume that people have the mobile data or wifi access to make the app viable, he said.

Wyn Osborne, the chief executive of the Manukau Urban Māori Authority, said demand for food is already showing signs of surpassing what it was under level 4 lockdown.

The authority has streamlined its processes to support whānau in a more “managed and dignified” way, he said.

Where it had once had a queue of 40 cars at the marae gate in the morning, it’s now got a system where people can call and pre-register for parcels.

It is also providing items like masks and gloves to the community.