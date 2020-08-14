Coronavirus: Nelson Market and Monty's Market to only open at alert level 1

The Nelson Market, an institution in the top of the south, will not operate until alert level 1.

Nelson’s popular Saturday Market will remain closed due to coronavirus until the region returns to alert level 1.

Several members of a south Auckland family tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday, which brought an end to a 102-day run of no community transmission.

All regions, except for Auckland which entered alert level 3, moved to alert level 2 at midday on Wednesday.

There were 12 new confirmed cases of coronavirus linked to the Auckland community cluster announced on Friday.

Nelson Market owner Nita Knight​ said the Saturday market and Monty’s Sunday Market would remain closed until alert level 1. She was waiting for the announcement from the Prime Minister at 5.30pm on Friday before emailing stallholders.

“If it is level 2 we can’t operate, we are not allowed to operate, you are only allowed 100 people and that is impossible.”

Virginia Woolf/Nelson Mail Nelson Market owner Nita Knight, left, catches up with stall owner Fumio Noguchi during the Nelson Market re-opening in Montgomery Square earlier this year.

Knight said the market would operate again as per usual at alert level 1, but both stallholders and customers would be encouraged to wear masks and practice good hygiene.

“Just to be safe, it is a good idea to do it.”

The markets did not operate for three months from March 14 due to Covid-19 restrictions.

The Nelson Market reopened on June 13 and Knight said at the time it was great to see crowds returning to Montgomery Square.

She said while businesses had suffered through the lockdown, it couldn't be avoided.

“I don’t see there is any other choice.”