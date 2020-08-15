Coronavirus: Price gouging should be reported, says Health Minister Chris Hipkins

Government has created a reporting mechanism for the public, pricewatch@mbie.govt.nz, where people can send emails alleging price gouging among retailers.

Businesses who price gouge on face masks should be reported, Health Minister Chris Hipkins says.

Complaints of highly-priced masks flared after the Government raised the country’s coronavirus alert levels this week, with 50 complaints made to Price Watch.

Hipkins addressed the issue during Saturday's 1pm briefing, and said the Government was working closely with supermarkets to make sure the supply of masks was solid.

It had distributed one million masks to Countdown supermarkets and another three million will be distributed by social services.

“The issue of price gouging came up during the last lockdown, particularly around supermarkets,” he said.

“We have been working closely with the supermarket chains to ensure the distribution of masks is a good one.

“They are working under pressure to make sure they get the masks distributed.

“We have got a good working relationship though, and if there’s any evidence of that then we would like to know about it,” he said.

At alert level 3, the Government strongly encourages people to wear a face covering when out. At alert level 2, people should be prepared to wear masks in case of a coronavirus re-emergence.

Masks are mandatory for people on flights leaving Auckland and “strongly urged” for everyone else when in public.

Demand for anti-bacterial products sky-rocketed in March and April when supermarkets around the country experienced high demand for face masks and sanitisers.

Visuals There have been 50 reports of price gouging on masks since the country moved up alert levels this week.

Dick Smith had been selling a 50ml bottle of Dettol hand sanitiser for $15, a pack of 50 face masks for $100, and a pack of 100 latex gloves for $44.

The 50ml Dettol hand sanitiser retails for $4 at The Warehouse and a similar pack of 50 masks were priced at $10 at Office Max.

People should report any concerns about price gouging to MBIE on pricewatch@mbie.govt.nz or go to pricewatch.consumerprotection.govt.nz.