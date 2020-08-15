Coronavirus: Havoc for trucking operators under ports' Covid-19 testing rules

Drivers “come into contact with hardly anyone at the ports”, a statement from Road Transport Forum chief executive Nick Leggett said.

New rules on compulsory Covid-19 testing around ports are causing mayhem for trucking operators and need clarification, an industry group says.

Everyone who has worked at the Port of Auckland or Port of Tauranga since 11.49 on July 21 needs to get tested for coronavirus before midnight on Monday, a health order says.

The order came as the latest community transmission outbreak grew, and also covers people who work at managed isolation and quarantine facilities, or who have transported people to or from them.

It doesn’t make sense for truck drivers, who “come into contact with hardly anyone at the ports”, a statement from Road Transport Forum chief executive Nick Leggett said.

“There doesn’t seem to be the capacity to test them in this panicked timeframe.”

However, the Port of Tauranga has reassured its workers they won't be penalised if they can't get a test before midnight Monday.

A statement also indicated not everyone would have to stay off work while waiting for results.

On Saturday morning, the Road Transport Forum started hearing drivers would need tests, and later the ports put out warnings on social media.

Fiona Goodall/Getty Images Ports of Auckland, pictured, and the Port of Tauranga are counted as “affected ports” in the health order issued on Friday, meaning everyone who has worked there since midnight on July 21 needs a test.

Leggett asked for clarification of the requirements, and also why there was a “sudden panic by the Government around ports and freight”.

“There are only so many truck drivers to go around and if they have to stand down for 14 days, there is going to be no one to deliver any freight to or from ports and airports,” he said.

A trucking operator was proactive and sent six drivers who hadn’t been to the port for a test, Leggett said.

The drivers were told to self-isolate for 14 days, or until their results came back, leaving the small operation with no drivers.

"This is a complete mess,” Leggett said. “Where is this panic coming from and who is actually in charge?”

Christel Yardley/Stuff Port of Tauranga workers won't be penalised if they can't get a test before midnight on Monday, the Health Ministry and local health board said.

In the wake of the recent community outbreak, health officials started rapidly testing staffers who work at the border and managed isolation and quarantine facilities around the country.

Border workers play an important role in keeping people safe and comprehensive testing provides further assurance, Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said in a joint statement with Bay of Plenty DHB.

“It is pragmatic to take a few more days to ensure we've tested as many of our port workers as possible."

On-site testing will be available for port staff from next week, the health board's interim chief executive Simon Everitt said.

At the top of the list are those who have been on a vessel in the past fortnight, or in direct contact with crew.

People who are unwell or have symptoms are asked to contact their GP and stay away from work.

But Emergency Operations Centre Incident Controller Dr Joe Bourne said otherwise port staff could keep working while they waited for results.

“Across the Bay of Plenty, general practice and Pathlab have continued to assess and test people with symptoms consistent with Covid-19. Whilst those services have been busy, the numbers have been manageable and there is capacity for anyone who does present with symptoms.”

Symptoms of Covid-19 include: a cough, a high temperature (at least 38˚C), shortness of breath, a sore throat, sneezing and runny nose, and a temporary loss of smell, the statement said.

The Ministry of Health has been approached for further comment.