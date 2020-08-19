Coronavirus: While Covid-19 takes lives around the world, New Zealand's response has led to fewer deaths from all causes

The US President earlier said there was a “big surge” in cases in New Zealand.

ANALYSIS: As Covid-19 causes a significant increase in death rates for much of the world, New Zealand is likely one of the few countries where the global pandemic has caused a reduction in deaths.

Nearly 1200 fewer people have died this year than had at the same point in 2019, data from Stats NZ shows.

The data show the weekly number of deaths from all causes. As of July 20, 17,955 people had died this year.

It is the lowest absolute figure since 2016; when accounting for population growth, it is the lowest death rate per 100,000 people in at least 10 years, the period in which data is available.

It puts New Zealand in an enviable position. While other countries find hidden Covid-19-related deaths in excess mortality figures – which, in hard-hit areas, can be more than 50 per cent – New Zealand’s death rate is running around five per cent lower than the average rate over the previous five years.

READ MORE:

* Coronavirus lockdown puts the brake on flu season

* Being aware of the psychological impacts of quarantine so they can be reduced

* Coronavirus vs influenza: The differences between the two according to WHO

* Flu vaccine shortage: tens of thousands more supplies coming to New Zealand

* From incubation to recovery: What happens when you get the flu?



The reason is not immediately clear. The published data does not include how people died. It usually takes at least six months for causes of death to be publicly reported.

But there are clues.

Weekly deaths tend to spike in winter months, usually as a consequence of respiratory illnesses.

Data from the last five years show weekly deaths start rising in early June and spike at the end of July, before tapering off in mid-August.

Data from this year, current to July 20, shows no meaningful increase – weekly deaths remain at levels similar to those seen over the summer.

This trend has been observed by public health experts, who reported on the reduced number of deaths over the first lockdown period in March and April.

Despite society largely returning to normal, the reduction in deaths has continued.

There were two working hypotheses, said Professor Nick Wilson, a public health researcher at the University of Otago: Fewer respiratory diseases in circulation, and a lack of air pollution.

“The remarkable thing was that lockdown seems to have just stopped a lot of circulating viruses,” Wilson said.

“Lockdown must have just stopped these things... There will have been fewer elderly people dying of pneumonia because of reduced circulating viruses.”

David White/Stuff A man walks the empty streets of Auckland City in April.

Data from overseas showed death rates rose alongside air pollution, Wilson said. New Zealand's air quality increased markedly during lockdown.

While the hypotheses were speculation at this stage, it was “pretty informed speculation”, Wilson said, based on data from New Zealand's regular health surveillance.

That data show the flu (specifically, influenza) has been nearly non-existent in New Zealand. In fact, you can count the number of confirmed flu cases in New Zealand over recent months on one hand.

The flu is connected to around 500 deaths per year, and predominantly affects older people.

According to the most recent report from Flutracking, a system that tracks influenza, 0.6 per cent of people reported flu-like symptoms from a survey of more than 50,000 people.

At the same time last year, that figure was four times higher. In 2018, it was more than six times higher.

Flu-like symptoms does not mean someone has the flu. Recent surveillance testing conducted by ESR shows people with symptoms are predominantly testing positive for rhinovirus (which frequently causes the common cold), with some testing positive with enterovirus.

There have been no confirmed cases of influenza in the country since a solitary case in May. Anecdotally, there had been only two or three cases reported in hospital labs, said Dr Sue Huang, director of the National Influenza Centre at ESR.

This would suggest influenza is being dominated by viruses less likely to kill people.

While the Flutracking data is self-reported, other evidence suggests a sharp reduction in respiratory illnesses.

Hospitals in Auckland and Counties Manukau District Health Boards have monitored serious respiratory illnesses since March.

In a typical year, the height of winter would prompt more than 100 hospitalisations for influenza-related issues a week.

This year, the region hasn’t reported a single influenza-related hospitalisation since the first week of April, and other respiratory-related admissions are around one-fifth the historical average.

Similarly, flu-like symptoms reported to doctors are much lower than would be expected, according to ESR data.

This data comes with a caution: Covid-19 has changed patient behaviour and the extent of surveillance, which may limit interpretation.

As of August 7, 149 specimens had been collected from patients with symptoms. They returned no cases of influenza.

Over the same period last year, nearly 1400 specimens had been collected, 60 per cent of which were influenza.

Age and region

The reduction in deaths is broadly consistent across age classes and regions.

All age groups have had fewer deaths. As a proportion, the largest reduction has been among people younger than 30 – around 15 per cent lower than last year.

Some of this could be related to metrics other than respiratory illnesses, such as the road toll, Wilson said.

“In terms of health benefit that's quite an important chunk because it's younger people dying on the roads.”

The road toll reduced sharply over the lockdown, but has since risen to typical levels. Nevertheless, 36 fewer people have died on roads than had over the same period in 2019.

Similarly, workplace deaths have been lower than last year. By the end of June, 36 workplace deaths were reported, compared to 49 at the same point in 2019. Both data sets are likely to skew younger.

The largest absolute reduction in death has been among people aged over 80, who, for obvious reasons, die at higher rates than other age-groups.

More than 600 fewer people in this age group have died than at the same point in 2019.

In the most recent Flutracking survey, only 0.2 per cent of people aged over 65 reported flu-like symptoms, the lowest proportion of all age groups.

Regionally, there was little variation in death rates.

The biggest proportional decrease was in Wellington, with deaths down 10 per cent.

The rest of the country had between four and seven per cent reductions.