Coronavirus: The Covid-19 border testing saga that's going septic amid ministers' muddled accounts

ANALYSIS: More than a week into the new battle against Covid-19 and the fog of war has partially lifted.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern drew a line beneath a saga that was fast becoming septic on Wednesday, some 56 days after the Government promised to undertake routine testing of workers on the Covid-19 frontline.

Another 500 soldiers would be deployed to isolation and quarantine facilities and the border, she announced. The Government’s favoured state-sector mercenaries, Heather Simpson and Brian Roche, would be hired to wrangle the health ministry and get the testing done.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF A First Security security guard at the Rydges Hotel in Auckland, where a maintence worker has contracted Covid-19.

Looking through the weeks of muddled statements from ministers and government top brass, beyond the assurances from Ardern, a clearer picture has emerged.

READ MORE:

* Heather Simpson returns to spearhead border response in light of repeated testing failures

* Health Minister Chris Hipkins rules out Auckland moving to alert level 4

* Coronavirus: 60pc of managed isolation staff not tested up until last week

* Coronavirus: Judith Collins claims quarantine workers wanted Covid-19 tests but couldn't get them



Tests were being offered to some workers, and some tests weren’t being taken. None of it was regular or routine, and Cabinet ministers were – for weeks – either blind to the problem or labouring under the belief their orders were being followed.

The Government on June 23 promised to routinely test workers at the border and managed isolation and quarantine facilities. A Covid-19 resurgence plan made public on July 15 referred to “frontline workers at the border … getting regularly tested”.

Ardern, in a speech about the plan, said the Government had “ensured” the workers were safe by having them regularly tested. This assertion was repeated last week.

However, the Ministry of Health’s enhanced testing strategy – produced on June 19 and signed off by Cabinet – shows there was a reluctance to routinely test the workers as the Government promised.

The testing of asymptomatic frontline workers would “represent a zero-risk approach”, the plan reads.

“However given that risk mitigation measures are in place at the border, the invasive nature of the available test and the fact that the role of asymptomatic infections in the spread of disease cannot be verified this approach is not thought to be viable.”

Testing was instead offered voluntarily to workers, in the form of a voucher to be produced at a community testing centre or GP. It appears no records were kept of which staff used the voucher.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and the director-general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield at the Beehive on Wednesday, as Ardern announced a new team would manage testing of workers on the Covid-19 frontline.

The “dissonance”, as director-general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield put it, between what Cabinet wanted and was actually happening carried on for weeks, and beyond Ardern’s speech in July.

Within a week of the speech, it must have become apparent routine testing wasn’t happening. A Cabinet minute was written on July 22 to mandate “that every staff member working in those facilities be tested”, Ardern said under questioning in the House on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, a second round of bruising questions in the House filled in more of the gaps. Health Minister Chris Hipkins confirmed he received reports from the ministry that showed the testing wasn’t happening as described.

These reports were provided in response to the Cabinet minute, and did not show which staff were being tested.

"The flow of information has not been what it's needed to be ... I've been frustrated by the fact that the testing happening,” he told reporters.

The day before the new outbreak of Covid-19 was discovered, last week, he was told testing of asymptomatic workers “had been ramped up” to weekly tests at Jet Park and fortnightly at isolation facilities.

In the weeks between Hipkins briefings, the Covid-19 cluster in south Auckland silently grew. A maintenance worker at the Rydges Hotel contracted the virus.

ACT leader David Seymour said the Government either “didn’t know what was in its national testing strategy, or it lied to New Zealanders about the extent of border testing”.

Hipkins said the Government’s expectations were made clear to the ministry, planting failure at the feet of his bureaucrats and the health sector.

But there was another blow to the coherency of the pandemic response on Wednesday which should be a foghorn to a Government now accustomed to making orders.

The High Court ruled the Government’s stay home order was not lawful during the first nine days of lockdown, earlier in the year.

Ardern and others publicly declared that Kiwis must stay home, but the legal basis for the statements, the actual written order it relied on – it was insufficient.