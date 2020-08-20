Coronavirus: Woman with Covid-like symptoms waiting six days for test results

An Auckland carer with Covid-like symptoms said she has been waiting almost a week for Covid-19 test results.

The woman said both her and her son were tested for Covid-19 on Friday, August 14, at a testing station in New Lynn.

“I had symptoms that resembled Covid-19 – I was coughing, had a fever and due to having asthma, I thought I should get tested.”

The testing itself, went smoothly, the woman said, and she only had to wait around half an hour, but she said she is frustrated she hasn’t heard anything since.

“I had a test done during last lockdown and the results were back within a day. This time I’ve already waited six, it’s frustrating not knowing.”

The woman said she wasn’t able to go back to her job as a carer until she had the results back as she couldn’t risk passing it on.

On Thursday, the woman said she had contacted her GP to ask when she could expect results, but was told nothing was back yet.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff The woman was tested at New Lynn’s pop up covid-19 testing station at McCrae Way Car Park.

She then called the Ministry of health and was put through to a nurse who she said also couldn’t tell her when she would get her results back.

“I still have no idea when I’ll get my results back and there seems to be no way of getting information about it,” she said.

A spokesperson for the Northern Region DHBs said anyone with Covid-like symptoms should get tested and usually results were back within one to three days.

“Laboratories are currently processing unprecedented numbers of tests so it may take longer than usual for people to receive their results,” the spokesperson said.

Testing of contacts of confirmed cases were being prioritised to support contact tracing.

“Laboratory staff in the Auckland region are working through the night to process tests as quickly as possible and Christchurch laboratories are providing support. We thank the community for their patience.”

The spokesperson said people who hadn’t received their results after five days should contact their GP for advice.

Anybody with a positive test result would be notified straight away, a Ministry of health spokesman said.

“We’ve seen a surge in numbers of tests and have increased the numbers of call centre staff making calls to people with their results.”

The spokesperson said 2125 tests were done on August 10, compared to more than 26,000 on August 19.