Coronavirus: The dangerous Covid-19 infodemic and why no-one is immune

This episode of Newsroom's podcast 'The Detail', first published in May, examines why conspiracy theories thrive in times of crisis.

OPINION: I was sitting on an empty bus to Hibiscus Coast and my emotions were oscillating between rage and sadness. A distant family member posted into an Iwi Facebook group promoting Billy Te Kahika's conspiracy theories. I quickly engaged in a heated debate with her over sharing harmful propaganda.

Minutes later, I saw an Instagram post from a fellow medical student promoting a dangerous follow up to the original conspiracy theory.

"Watch and share," the student inscribed over the image – apparently unaware and unconcerned of the harm inflicted on her community.

I've been in a bit of denial about how far-reaching New Zealanders’ conspiracies have become. But to have another medical student fall victim to it is a real blow and reflects how no-one is safe.

While the student promptly deleted the post when other students raised concerns, the harm had already been done. Public perceptions have been influenced and we could have lost more people to the irrational. The problem is ubiquitous.

Frequently I see intelligent and educated people make incorrect assumptions on very little evidence for a multitude of reasons. Humans are natural pattern-seekers and we try to connect dots that don’t belong, on the basis of our emotions rather than logic.

During large-scale events like a pandemic, we have feelings and fears that we're ill-equipped to deal with. When these fears are not immediately assuaged by the explanations and reassurances given by governments and experts, we seek out alternative views to provide internal satisfaction that is proportionate to the scale of the event.

JASON DORDAY/STUFF Humans are natural pattern-seekers and we try to connect dots that don’t belong, on the basis of our emotions rather than logic, writes Freeman Apou.

Conspiracy theories shield our internal values and beliefs that we don't want challenged. These internal processes become outwardly expressed as people adopt negative and distrustful anti-establishment views, creating a narrative where the "sheeple" of the rational world lack autonomy.

However, the opposite is true – conspiracy theorists are sucked in and exploited by people like Billy Te Kahika. And these problems are exacerbated when politicians like Gerry Brownlee allude to Covid conspiracy theories.

Don’t get me wrong - there are plenty of real problems with the Labour government and their handling of the Covid-19 border situation. We don’t need to fabricate conspiracies to generate mistrust and gain political ground. Let’s stick to the facts and criticise public policy to protect public health responsibly.

Unfortunately, the advent of social media provides a substrate for conspiracy theories to grow. The social media platforms we operate and media we consume contribute enormously to the conspiracy theories.

Combine our newfound access to information with our own internal belief systems and we have a recipe for selection bias. People cherrypick reliable information sources placing greater value on poor data because it fits their internal narrative, which in this case results in denial of coronavirus and possible withdrawal from vaccination programs.

Perpetuating conspiracy theories amidst a global pandemic is dangerous and irresponsible, especially to vulnerable communities. Māori, Pacific Islanders and households of low socio-economic status are more susceptible to poor health outcomes. If we create mistrust of health officials, governments and medicine, we’re effectively euthanising these populations.

New Zealand Public Party Billy Te Kahika responding to the lockdown announcement on Facebook Live.

Who is culpable for the adverse effects these theories create? Will Billy Te Kahika visit the DHB to monitor the airways of patients he’s created? Absolutely not! He’ll be too busy thriving on the success that comes from exploiting New Zealanders that have fallen victim to his ideas.

Honestly, I get it – we’re all exhausted of living in bubbles of solitude and anxiety. Business confidence is low and our tolerance decreases inversely to the alert levels. But don’t get swept up in the nonsensical ramblings of those afflicted by the Dunning-Kruger effect.

Statistics may appear insignificant, but people’s lives are not numbers – they’re human beings; they’re your friends, colleagues and family. Our responsibility is to protect them both from misinformation and from an illness that would overwhelm our available resources at its peak.

We must take the time to try and challenge these misconceptions without judgement. Yes, everyone is entitled to an opinion, but science isn’t an opinion: it’s an observable and replicable fact.

The only way we can stop the onslaught of misinformation is to challenge beliefs, get used to being uncomfortable, and acknowledge the limitations of our knowledge. We cannot do that if we keep hiding behind false information that make us feel safe and shield us from doing the work involved to prevent an illness that has ravaged the world.