Coronavirus: Auckland moves to alert level 2, the new rules explained

These are the key rules to know about life at Covid-19 alert level 2.

Auckland moved to alert level 2 at 11.59pm on Sunday after being in alert level 3 for 2½ weeks.

There are currently 137 active Covid-19 cases; 117 of which are linked to the Auckland August cluster of 133 cases – the largest the country has seen.

Aucklanders can now, like the rest of the country, be able to move outside their bubbles, eat out and go back to work and school.

But there are still strict rules in place and some of them have changed. Here is a rundown of what they are.

READ MORE:

* Cabinet to decide on future of Auckland alert level 3 lockdown, nationwide level 2 today

* Covid-19: How public facilities will be affected during the restrictions

* Coronavirus: Jacinda Ardern unveils level 2, a safer version of normal



Socialising, fun and games

At alert level 2, you can break your bubble but Auckland is “stepping into” level 2. That means to start with, gatherings should have no more than 10 participants.

The exception for that is funerals and tangi, which up to 50 people can attend.

Restaurants and bars are allowed to open but will not be able to serve groups larger than 10. The three S’s are back in play: customers must be seated, separated, and have a single server.

Monique Ford/Stuff Restaurants, cafes and bars will have to follow strict rules under alert level 2. (File photo)

Sports are allowed – provided records are kept of who is playing so contact tracing can take place – and parks and public sports courts will re-open.

Gyms, museums, libraries and pools are allowed to open with physical distancing and record-keeping in place.

Shopping is allowed but physical distancing will need to be maintained at retail businesses, with people keeping at least 1 metre, but ideally 2m, between them.

Cinemas, stadiums, concert venues and casinos can open with more than 100 people at a time, provided there are no more than 100 people in a defined space and the groups do not mix. A cinema, for example, will be able to have different films showing, as long as there are no more than 100 people at each screening.

Work and school

Auckland schools, early learning services and universities can re-open, with appropriate measures in place.

That includes QR contact tracing codes displayed, distance learning options for those who are not able to return, and staff and children distanced so they don’t breathe on or touch each other.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff On the first day of alert level 3 during the first lockdown, Newton Central Primary School in Auckland had 15 students.

Businesses are also allowed to open provided they are following guidance around physical distancing and record keeping. However, alternative ways of working are still encouraged, so if you can work from home you should.

Within workplaces, you should stay 1m away from others where possible.

Businesses must display a QR code for the NZ Covid Tracer app.

Face masks

From Monday, face coverings will be mandatory on public transport, on planes and when using ride sharing services such as Uber.

While they are not mandatory when you are out and about, authorities are encouraging anyone over the age of 7 to wear them in places where social distancing is difficult, including in shops.

Travel

Aucklanders can move outside the city from Monday but non-essential travel should be limited.

Air New Zealand has made mask-wearing compulsory on all flights out of Auckland.