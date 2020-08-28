Coronavirus: Auckland Covid-19 outbreak hit too early for sewage warning system to catch it

A system being developed to sample sewage for the Sars-Cov-2 coronavirus needs more work before it can provide early warnings of a Covid-19 outbreak like the one now under way in Auckland.

Researchers working on the ESR-led project started monitoring in Auckland on July 12 but so far have just taken samples related to the Jet Park Hotel quarantine facility.

Those samples have been taken directly where the wastewater comes out of the facility and near Auckland’s main wastewater treatment plant. By that stage the hotel’s sewage has been mixed in with that from about 100,000 other people in the southern Auckland area.

John Sefton/Newsroom Wastewater samples are being taken from close to the Jet Park Hotel quarantine facility near Auckland Airport.

The project was of considerable interest in Parliament this week, with National MPs bringing it up on both Tuesday and Wednesday.

They appeared to be trying to find out if the monitoring had picked up any indication of the latest outbreak before Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced it on August 11. The likely first case in the cluster became ill about July 31.

On Wednesday in Parliament, National Party deputy leader Gerry Brownlee asked if it was possible some positive results in July had not come from the Jet Park.

Minister of Research, Science and Innovation Megan Woods said something about the sewage from the Jet Park going to the appropriate place. Then she advised Brownlee: “If the member is looking for conspiracies, I suggest he look somewhere other than the sewer.”

The day before, National Party health spokesperson Dr Shane Reti asked if there had been a positive trend in positive coronavirus tests in wastewater leading up to the state of the current outbreak. Woods said she was not aware of any.

It’s not the first time Brownlee has shown interest in the possibility something might have been known about the outbreak earlier than had been stated publicly.

In the days immediately after the August 11 announcement Brownlee tried to cast doubt on explanations about when the first cases of the new cluster were discovered. He later backtracked and said it had not been his intention to play into the hands of conspiracy theorists.

ESR health and environment research and development manager Brent Gilpin confirmed to Stuff that sampling in Auckland before the outbreak was all related to the Jet Park, and nothing unexpected was found. After the outbreak was identified samples from a few other places had also been collected.

Watercare/Supplied Samples are also being taken from near Auckland’s main wastewater treatment plant.

For now the work being done was still in the research stages, with the methodology being developed and refined, Gilpin said.

Knowing how many people in the Jet park were shedding the virus, researchers were trying to work out how predictive the method could be about the number of people infected.

“Testing sewage for this (coronavirus) really is a new methodology and a lot more complicated than testing a nasal swab.”

He expected the researchers would be ready to roll out a monitoring system in two to three months. It probably wouldn’t be perfect but it would be robust and its limitations would be known, he said.

Pool/Getty Images Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern holds a 3D model of a coronavirus during a tour of the ESR centre in Porirua.

A small number of places, which were yet to be chosen, would be sampled. The choice of locations would depend on such things as the final methodology, what stage the pandemic was at, and how much progress had been made in developing better and faster tests for Covid-19.

Sewage sampling could be particularly useful at a time when regular testing for the disease had stopped. He hoped the system could also be useful in the future if another pandemic caused by a different virus broke out.

“When borders open up that will be another situation where sewage testing has additional value.”

If the system found unexpected indications of the virus, the response might be as simple as increasing testing, distancing and mask-wearing in the area the sewage came from, Gilpin said.

Hopefully once the system was developed it would be able to pick up an outbreak like the one in Auckland now.

“We would be able to have a system deployed at the appropriate scale and level to pick this up.”