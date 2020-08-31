Coronavirus: South Auckland outbreak sparks feelings of hopelessness and resilience

The community outbreak of coronavirus in south Auckland has created an "atmosphere of hopelessness but also resilience", locals say.

Long queues for foodbanks, shuttered businesses, empty seats in classrooms – Tāmaki Makaurau may be moving back to alert level 2, but people in south Auckland fear the fall-out from the second lockdown will be felt deep for a long time.

South Auckland became the unwilling protagonist in the second coronavirus outbreak after four positive cases ballooned to the country’s largest cluster.

Along with it came a barrage of online hate, directed at the area and the Pasifika community.

JASON DORDAY/Stuff Romeo Samual, from Ōtāhuhu, out buying baguettes from his local bakery.

The racism, stereotyping and misunderstanding are nothing new, and neither are the other issues the community is grappling with. But all have been made worse by Covid.

‘We’re just kids’

After the first lockdown, south Auckland principals reported scores of students not coming back to class because they had to get jobs to support their families. For Aigagalefili Fepulea'i-Tapua'i, those stories are personal.

The 17-year-old head girl of Aorere College has seen a friend – “a really bright kid” – leave school after his dad died after the first lockdown. He’d always helped his dad out with his magazine delivery business, coming to class after working the early morning shift. Now he’s had to trade in NCEA study for fulltime work.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Aigagalefili Fepulea'i-Tapua’i, head girl of Aorere College in Papatoetoe, says her classmates are stressed about providing for their families on top of studying for NCEA.

Then there’s the classmate who’s trying to provide for his sister’s baby while she studies at university, and the boy who’s the eldest son, panicking because his dad was laid off without the wage subsidy.

“A lot of us just know that that’s the way things are – you hustle, you work for your family, if you happen to get a higher education then that’s good for you but that’s not the reality for most of us.”

These inequalities in education aren’t new, but Covid, and the second lockdown especially, has piled pressure on top of the web of social issues that already come with living in a low socio-economic area, Aigagalefili says.

“You’re trying to get through your last year, trying to make up for lost time and you’re trying to look for some hope, but all around you're seeing how much people are struggling.

“It’s really heavy.”

David White/Stuff People forget that it’s children who are dealing with the fallout of Covid too, Aigagalefili says.

But there’s no box to check on the NCEA to say you missed that assessment because you were working the graveyard shift at the supermarket. There are no university scholarships for the kids who were essential workers through lockdown.

The idea that these students might need extra mental health support doesn’t seem to have crossed anyone’s minds, Aigagalefili says. “Institutions aren’t considering the long-term effects on what are really just children – most of us aren’t even 18 [years old].”

This lockdown there’s been an added stress: the online vitriol of racist stereotypes flying about south Auckland.

It’s a kind of amnesia, she says. People wilfully forget the international airport is in Māngere, and they forget south Auckland’s population often hold essential jobs, such as cleaners and labourers, high-contact work more likely to put them in the virus’s way.

“In the first lockdown we were so, ‘We love our essential workers’, now it’s ‘You’re animals, we knew this would happen because of south Auckland’. It just doesn’t add up.”

Chris McKeen/Stuff Aigagalefili Fepulea'i-Tapua’i says the racism directed at south Aucklanders is an added stress for students at her school, who are already dealing with the issues that come with living in a low socio-economic area.

The team of five million – or are we?

“We should build walls around south Auckland and keep them away from us” – It’s this kind of rhetoric that is making south Aucklanders feel disenfranchised from the ‘team of five million’, Manukau Ward councillor Efeso Collins says.

“If I’m being honest, there’s real community hurt.

“We’ve been told we’re loved, and we’re part of this nation, but we get treated the way we have been.”

David White/Stuff The effects of Covid will be felt harder in south Auckland than elsewhere in the country, those in the community say.

They’re not immune to the online abuse, the comments from fellow Kiwis suggesting south Auckland be blocked off, or that the index family are somehow responsible for this outbreak.

“Growing up, you just know that people look down on you, that you’re seen as a drag on progress, as a drag on society,” Collins says.

“With this online vitriol, there’s a real level of sadness and of depression, because it’s only confirmed the worst of what we've always known to believe of what others thought about south Auckland.”

Alert level 3 was a real test for the community, Collins says. Families who were able to keep their jobs during alert level 4 lockdown were not as lucky this time, and now more than ever, families were in need of food and basics.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Manukau Ward councillor Efeso Collins says the south Auckland community was hurt by the vitriol directed at it.

South Aucklanders feel they’ve done all they can do – the area has one of the highest rates of Covid-19 testing in the country.

But heading into alert level 2, Collins is worried that work done out south may be undone if people become complacent, and buy into the notion it’s a south Auckland problem, and not a national problem.

“We’re all getting tested, we’re wearing face masks. We’ve got families who are sharing the food they have, sharing the internet access they have.

“It’s a natural part of being a resilient community. People are starting to find their feet again and feeling ok about moving to level 2 but will they cope if we go back into level 3?

“That’s the concern, and what will be the consequences of that?”

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff The south Auckland community is resilient – but that doesn’t make it immune to hatred online.

Feeding the community

The line of cars outside the Takanini Gurudwara, the Sikh temple, snakes out of sight, cars inching forward as people are let through the gates to collect a food bag.

More than 2000 of those bags – crammed with fruit and vegetables and packed into car boots alongside bread and milk – will have been given out by the end of the afternoon. It’s done on a “no questions asked” basis, Daljit Singh of the Sikh Supreme Society explains. “If you’re hungry, come”.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Hundreds of cars queued along surrounding roads around the Takanini Gurudwara, marshalled by volunteers in masks and high vis.

Chris McKeen/Stuff People coming to get food from the Sikh temple aren't asked any questions – it's open to everyone.

Getting enough donations to feed 2000 is a matter of sending a message to a Whatsapp group - within hours, everything’s covered.

People like Peter Morton are incredibly appreciative of the Sikh community’s generosity. Covid hit his family hard: down to one income, they were struggling to afford groceries in the supermarket.

During the first lockdown, you would have seen a similar sight outside Ngā Whare Waatea Marae as people camped in their cars to be first in line for a food parcel.

This time they’ve introduced an appointment system, but the level of need that drives people to sleep in their cars to get food – that hasn’t changed. It doesn’t shock Bernie O'Donnell, chairman of the Manukau Urban Māori Authority. It’s just reality.

David White/Stuff Bernie O’Donnell says Covid hasn't created new problems – it’s just exacerbated old ones.

David White/Stuff The food bank at Nga Whare Waatea Marae now runs an 0800 number and operates on an appointment basis so whanau don't have to queue.

Covid means they’re feeding people who have never needed help before. But the issues aren’t new.

“What Covid-19 has done is showcase what our people have to do daily, whether there’s a virus or not.

“They’d still have no food, they’d still have poor housing, they’d still have poor access to quality health services.”

Asking how long the impacts of Covid-19 will be felt is like asking when poverty will be solved, O’Donnell says. Things won’t change until resources are allocated to tackle these problems at the root.

His worry is that the move to level 2 will see a drop-off of attention and resources, slowing momentum for testing and a return to a “business as usual'' that has historically failed their community.

David White/Stuff Around the corner from Nga Whare Waatea Marae in Mangere, a sign for the food bank sits among election hoardings.

Fifteen minutes’ drive further south at Manurewa Marae, chairman Rangi McLean gestures to the boxes stacked against the wall, the volunteers delivering pallets of veggies and making up meat packs in the kitchen, and says they’ve come to accept this as their “new normal”.

The foodbank hasn’t stopped since the first lockdown, and it will carry on into next year. Alert level 2 may be here, but jobs are still lost, people are still hungry – and the marae is still there to help.

It means adapting how they practise tikanga, co-chair Helena Stevens explains. It’s still about sharing kai and welcoming people into the marae – but now the marae stretches far beyond the gates, north to Sandringham in the city and as far south as Port Waikato.

David White/Stuff Since the first lockdown, Manurewa Marae has been delivering hundreds of food parcels each week, and chair Rangi McLean doesn’t anticipate demand changing as Auckland moves down alert levels.

Each day there are different bubbles of volunteers in the marae, with hundreds of food and hygiene parcels going out each week.

“It’s magic, beautiful to see how effective our community can be for the people,” Stevens says.

There’s also a testing station outside, and pop-up units run by the marae were involved in identifying cases in the index family. With the second outbreak affecting Māori and Pasifika communities, getting the medical side of the response right has been even more urgent, McLean says.

Testing the community

Counties Manukau has the highest testing rates in the country, with upwards of 82,000 people getting tested since January. The Pacific community has played a big part in this, with the highest rate of testing by ethnic population nationwide.

The Ministry of Health has set up seven testing stations in the community, and a recent partnership between Pacific health providers and churches has seen pop-up testing at places of worship.

DAVID WHITE/STUFF The Covid testing station in Druces Road, Manukau, was running at full capacity during alert level 3.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Experts are worried about complacency around testing when Auckland moves to alert level 2.

Dr Siro Fuata’i, from Badersdrive Doctors, says more churches are crying out for assistance with testing and for reassurance for their congregations.

“There is a lot of anxiousness and anxiety in our communities so by going directly to the churches, we can work with the ministers to ease fears.”

The challenge at alert level 2 is keeping testing rates high, South Seas Healthcare chairwoman Dr Teuila Percival says. “There is a concern that people will become relaxed.”

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff As Auckland joins the rest of the country in level 2, there are fears the after-effects of lockdown will linger longer in the south.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff People out in south Auckland agreed that this time, the pandemic feels much more personal.

Fellowship

Reverend Victor Pouesi had to go into self-isolation after two positive cases went to a service at his church, the Congregational Christian Church of Samoa in Māngere East.

The recent outbreak scared and shocked the church members, he says, and not being able to come together was hard on the Pacific community.

“It’s in our nature to come together, we just can’t help it.

“Sometimes if you don’t see your family and friends, it’s like you’re missing something very important in your lives and coming to church is part of that.”

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Reverend Victor Pouesi says his congregation is eager to worship together, but anxiety has been high.

The church has had to congregate online instead, conducting Zoom sessions for Bible study, readings and services.

“We continue to communicate with our people on a daily basis – sometimes three hours a day.”

That won’t change much with the move to alert level 2, not until the restrictions on gatherings of more than 10 are lifted.

“Virtual church is not the same, there is no substitute for that. But, we are all looking forward to that day when we are okay to come back together.”

DAVID WHITE/STUFF While a number of shop fronts in Otara were shuttered, shoppers in masks still thronged the streets at alert level 3.

Back to school

Ōtāhuhu Primary School principal Jason Swann is welcoming students back into the classroom on Monday.

During alert level 3, the school was rocked by the news someone with Covid had visited the school.

After the last lockdown, the return to school was slow-going, with many families – especially in Māori and Pasifika communities – reluctant to risk their children picking up the virus and bringing it into a vulnerable home.

Swann didn't expect to see many absent on Monday, but he was aware there are cultural reasons as to why some students may not return to school.

"The reality for many of our Pasifika families, is that there are many generations that live under one roof.

"So while I'm sure most of our students will be back at school, I know some may be considering the health of their [grandparents or elders].

"This is something schools outside of south Auckland may not be impacted by."

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff The stress of level 3 skyrocketed for Jason Swann when the school learnt someone with Covid had been on-site.

Businesses scared for survival

Local businesses in Ōtara are hoping alert level 2 can boost sales that have taken a beating in two Auckland lockdowns.

“We’ve never been through anything like this before,” Hareem Patel says.

He owns Happy Bear, a home and appliance shop. He didn’t want to comment on how his business was doing but said the pandemic has hit him hard.

“What can we do? We just wait.”

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff South Auckland businesses have implemented social distancing and hygiene measures under level 3.

David White/Stuff A takeaway owner in Otara peeks through a shop window. Businesses owners are relieved to have weathered the storm of a second lockdown, but are worried about what might happen if alert levels rise again.

A staff member at a discount store said she hoped alert level 2 would bring in more business.

She was glad to still have a job in alert level 3 but the future looked uncertain if cases spiked again.

“I may not have a job too soon if this doesn’t improve. I want to keep working because I have to keep food on my table. I know lots of my family and friends can’t work any more because of Covid.”

In Manurewa, Mally Singh at Saul Liquor Store, was also worried about the prospect of another lockdown. With the epicentre of the virus close to home, fear was running high in the community.

“It’s very hard to survive this time. If we go back to level 4 we’ll be finished.”