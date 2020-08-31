Coronavirus: Masks for commuters, while Aucklanders face a slow trip to work

It is a lonely ride for bus drivers circling the city with empty buses during lockdown.

A cocktail of Covid-19-related measures combined with restrictions on rail services could prove a challenge for Aucklanders returning to public transport on Monday under alert level 2.5.

Public transport users over the age of 12 in Auckland and the rest of the country are now required to wear a face covering in alert levels 2 and above. This includes when on buses, ferries and planes. Taxi and Uber drivers must also wear face masks.

Mayor Phil Goff urged Aucklanders to follow the rules that had been put in place by the Government.

“We want to move back to level 1 as soon as possible, so please, wear a mask when you go out, don’t attend gatherings of more than 10 people and follow good hygiene practices.”

It comes as urgent track work means trains in the city will run 20 minutes apart instead of 10 minutes and physical distancing requirements onboard will also cut the number of passengers allowed.

Auckland Transport said the lower train frequency and one further week with the Eastern Line closed will add to the pressure experienced in May when the city earlier moved from alert level 3 to the less restrictive level 2.

“In the first few weeks of level 2 we quickly got to the point of leaving people behind, or too many being on board,” Stacey van der Putten, the group manager of Metro services, said.

Public transport use in Auckland hit a trough of 4 per cent of normal during the alert level 4 lockdown. It hit 25 per cent on May 14, the first day of level 2, with 78,000 trips made.

That rose to 125,000 at the start of the first full week of level 2, on May 18.

By August 10, people were taking about 280,000 trips a day, less than 20 per cent down on pre-Covid levels.

This time around there is still community transmission of the virus in Auckland, as well as the memory of three Covid-19 cases connected by a bus trip in the city on August 12.

“Last time it was a slow pick-up as well, it will be interesting to see how people adapt – I’m expecting it will be similar to last time,” van der Putten said.

The need to keep a distance onboard will mean buses can carry only 43 per cent of passengers than previously, with a similar reduction on trains and ferries.

While there are some factors that might deter people making a quick return to public transport, van der Putten said this time around “people seem more eager to be out and about”.

She said Auckland Transport is working to slot in an extra train service or two in the peak hour to boost the 20-minute frequency, related to the repairs.

By Thursday, QR codes for the Government’s Covid-19 tracker app will be displayed on all 1300 Auckalnd buses and 57 trains.

That is intended as an additional level of tracing on top of the AT HOP card, which is used by 83 per cent of travellers.

Bus drivers are particularly vulnerable to Covid-19, partly due to coming into close contact with so many people, and partly due to age.

Bus drivers are the oldest workers of any key industry, at an average age of 54, according to Stats NZ.

Only a small number of Covid-19 cases in New Zealand have been linked to public transport, but in some countries, public transport has proven to be deadly.

In London, 34 bus drivers have died after contracting Covid-19, and in the US, over 200 transit workers have died of Covid-19, including 130 in New York.