Christchurch bar Original Sin falls from grace as revellers flout Covid rules

A popular Christchurch nightspot has been caught flouting Covid-19 restrictions by allowing revellers to party and mingle in large groups on the dancefloor.

Clubbers at Original Sin were seen dancing, hugging and crowding together in large numbers in the early hours of Saturday morning, a direct contravention of the strict rules around gatherings under alert level 2.

The action occurred in full view of people on Oxford Tce, and despite manager Sam Kumbaroff saying the transgression was only momentary it left some passers-by furious.

Supplied Revellers crowd the dance floor at Original Sin, despite strict coronavirus rules banning it.

“I was absolutely stunned and gobsmacked,” said one man who witnessed what was happening and sent footage to Stuff.

“Walking past at 1.45am on Saturday the venue was full of revellers dancing, whooping and drinking in large groups.

“They were definitely not seated and receiving table service and it showed complete disregard for the rules that everyone else is following.

“It’s disgusting to see this total disrespect being demonstrated by the managers and staff.”

Supplied/Stuff Original Sin duty manager Sam Kumbaroff, left, and co-owner Max Bremner – pictured at a Speight’s Ale House – said they adhere to rules as much as possible and put the transgression down to a momentary lapse. (File photo)

Original Sin co-owner Max Bremner said he was “livid” and “incredibly surprised” after being shown the video of events.

“I don’t know how it happened, and we don’t condone anything like that,” Bremner, who was not at the restaurant at the time, said.

“We’ve given strict instructions there is to be no mingling and no dancing.

“We have always adhered to the rules as much as we possibly can and it annoys me immensely that we let our standards down.”

Alden Williams/Stuff Original Sin on the Terrace is one of central Christchurch’s most popular nightspots.

After more than 100 days of New Zealand being Covid-free, an outbreak in the community earlier this month thrust Auckland back into level 3 restrictions and the rest of the country into level 2.

Rules under the latter force restaurants and bars to keep customers seated, have groups a metre apart and a single server per group.

Up to 100 people are allowed in defined indoor areas, provided mingling in common spaces is prevented.

But those rules were ignored at Original Sin in the early hours of Saturday, partygoers crowding the dance floor and clearly not sitting at tables inside the venue.

A spokesman for the Government’s Covid-19 response team said what had happened was a clear contravention of the rules.

Alden Williams/Stuff The Terrace, like many other hospitality centres, is feeling the effects of the coronavirus restrictions.

Police were not called at any point but a spokeswoman said officers are taking an “education-first approach” to encourage compliance around the country.

“Alert level 2 is not new territory for people, and we hope to see a continued strong willingness from those in the community to abide by the restrictions.”

Sam Kumbaroff, the duty manager at the time, took responsibility for what happened, saying he was outside the bar at the time dealing with an unruly customer and that people got up to dance just before closing time at 2am.

Supplied Partygoers ignored covid rules inside Original Sin in the early hours of Saturday.

“It’s difficult in venues like that because people’s tendency is to get up and have a dance.

“That incident is a case of me not quite having my eye on things and the doorman being focused on something else at the time.

“Probably one or two people have jumped up, they haven’t been told straight away to sit back down and so a few others have joined them.

“In an ideal world it would take me 20 or 30 seconds to get over to them and say ‘hey, you’ve got to sit back down’, and in this case it might have taken a couple of minutes.”

Kumbaroff said the venue strictly follows contact tracing requirements and endeavours to abide by rules around serving customers and having them seated.

“We have a set of rules that we have to adhere to and it’s disappointing for me that I’ve let the owners down like that.”

Bremner’s fellow co-owner Darryll Park, who was at the venue but left before what happened, said there were no excuses and that they had “dropped the ball”.

“We take responsibility and it was a momentary lapse.”

But the bystander who filmed things was adamant that it was “deeply irresponsible”.

“It’s just throwing complete caution to the wind and not respecting the rules that everyone is expected to abide by.”