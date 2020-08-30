Coronavirus: Auckland will be 'ploughing ahead' into Covid-19 alert level 2, health minister confirms

The Finance Minister says there are some new precautions and changes to the guidelines.

Health Minister Chris Hipkins has confirmed Auckland will leave lockdown, and will be "ploughing ahead" into Covid-19 alert level 2.

Hipkins, speaking to Magic Talk on Sunday morning, said nothing had changed the Government’s decision to lift lockdown conditions in Auckland, just before midnight Sunday.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and the director of public health, Dr Caroline McElnay, will hold a press conference at 1pm on Sunday to speak on the latest in the Covid-19 response and the alert level shift.

Hipkins indicated there would be fewer confirmed Covid-19 cases to report on Sunday, after 11 cases of community transmission were reported on Saturday.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Dr Ashley Bloomfield and Health Minister Chris Hipkins walk into a press conference on the Covid-19 response, last week.

READ MORE:

* Coronavirus: Five new cases and a new 'mini cluster' at Auckland church

* Coronavirus: Seven new cases of Covid-19, all linked to cluster

* Auckland lockdown extended until Sunday, rest of country to stay at level 2

* Coronavirus: A decision on lockdown looms and this is what Cabinet is considering



"We're still ploughing ahead with level 2 today. The key thing for us is looking at that cluster – are all the cases within the cluster, are they known and identified? The evidence so far is yes, they are,” he said.

Further confirming the decision stood was a full page advertisement in Stuff’s Sunday Star Times newspaper, bought by the Government’s Covid-19 response team, which said: “At 11.59pm on Sunday 30 August, Auckland will join the rest of the country at Alert Level 2.”

Ardern and her ministers have in recent days made clear the lockdown restrictions would lift before the number of cases discovered each day declines.

It was important that health officials identify the “perimeter” of the cluster, and the Government’s confidence has been buoyed by an absence of Covid-19 cases outside the known cluster, Ardern said.

Auckland, and the rest of New Zealand, will remain in Covid-19 alert level 2 and maintain restrictions on gatherings, social distancing, and be required to wear masks on public transport, to mitigate any further spread of the virus.

Auckland will have somewhat tighter restrictions, with groups of people no larger than 10 permitted to gather at cafes and bars.

According to the Government’s strategy, Covid-19 alert level 2 should be deployed to contain and reducing the spread of the virus, when there might be household transmission, or an outbreak involving a single or isolated clusters.

Some experts have said New Zealand was taking a risk by climbing down alert levels as more cases within the cluster are picked up by testing, and not through contact tracing.