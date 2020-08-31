Coronavirus: Alert level system revamp not necessary, academics say

Meanwhile masks are mandatory across the rest of New Zealand, which remains at Alert Level 2.

Scrapping the current alert level system and starting again could create more problems than it would solve, two prominent academics say, as Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern elects to put Auckland into what she’s called “alert level 2.5”.

Questions have been raised over whether the alert level system remains fit for purpose, even though the broad-brush definitions were first hammered out in March, just days before New Zealand was thrust into full lockdown.

Months on, and mask-wearing and social distancing have become a feature of New Zealanders’ everyday routines. Last week, experts also called for the rest of the country to be put into ‘level 1.5’.

Jacinda Ardern spoke today as Auckland prepares to move from alert level 3 to 2 just before midnight.

However, Auckland University data modelling expert, professor Shaun Hendy believes adding tweaks was better than a complete re-write of the current system, because New Zealanders have become so familiar with it.

JASON DORDAY/Stuff Auckland city commuters travelling under alert level 2 which came into force at 11.59pm Sunday.

“I actually think two-and-a-half and 1.5 do work for people. We’ve kind of got the hang of 4 through 1, and we don’t really want to confuse people by changing that.

“Sure, we’re being more flexible in kind of splitting the difference between 3 and 2 at the moment, and I don’t think two-and-a-half is too confusing for people ... I think actually the Prime Minister has made a good suggestion.

Craig Simcox/Stuff Auckland University professor Shaun Hendy believes revamping the alert level system could present more problems than it solves.

“The thing is if we were to completely re-do the system, whether that would introduce more confusion. Using this language ‘two-and-a-half’ kind of gets it right. If we were to entirely revamp now, we’d all have to re-learn what 4, 3, and 2 were,” Hendy said.

Auckland University microbiologist, associate professor Siouxsie Wiles said adding in “extra tweaks” is a good idea, rather than being bound by a structure that was formulated “when we knew far less about the virus”.

MORNING REPORT/RNZ Microbiologist Siouxsie Wiles says "loose ends" popping up around Auckland as it looks to exit Alert Level 3 are concerning.

However, she would have preferred Auckland remained at level 3 for longer, but acknowledged the Government was trying to be “pragmatic”.

“I am worried that at alert level 2, we are doing things that are much more likely to spread the virus.

“That’s why the extra things that have been added in – like limits on group sizes – these are all things to try and limit transmission, while doing the other things that were deemed necessary, like getting more of the economy to open up,” Wiles said.

David White/Stuff Aucklanders are now living in what Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has called ‘alert level 2.5’.

Ardern said the last time the entire country went into level 2, it was called “stepping into level 2” but this time she believed it was “just easier to describe it as a form of 2.5”.

“I think for those of us on the ground, we know Aucklanders have extra restrictions on them that the rest of the country doesn’t and whether or not you call it a stepped or a graduated or a 2.5, the messaging is clear: we’ve got the restrictions in place for a reason. They are there to support our ‘stamp it out’ plan and strategy.

“As you’ll see from the alert level 2 framework that we set early on in our fight against Covid, we did anticipate being in level 2 while having to stamp out a cluster like this one. In fact, the description for the alert level 2 framework does list limited community transmission and active clusters as one of the possibilities while we are at alert level 2.

“Our system is good. It is designed to keep us on track with our elimination strategy at level 2 in the scenario we now have, but it will only work if people follow the guidance,” Ardern said.

Matese Fields/ Unsplash Schools across Auckland have reopened under alert level 2.5.

CURRENT ALERT LEVELS

Auckland – Level 2 with “extra restrictions”

Social gatherings – including weddings, family events, religious services, community sport, private functions like birthdays – limited to 10 people, while authorised funerals and tangihanga are limited to 50 people.

Attendance at public and event venues including restaurants and cafes, swimming pools and gyms, libraries and museums, cinemas, casinos, conference venues limited to 100 people.

Rest of New Zealand – Level 2

Both levels include measures like physical distancing, face coverings to be worn on public transport, and hospitality businesses to keep groups of customers separated, seated and served by the same person.

Source: Unite against Covid-19 website