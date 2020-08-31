Coronavirus: Five new community cases on Auckland's first day at 'level 2.5'

The community outbreak of coronavirus in south Auckland has created an "atmosphere of hopelessness but also resilience", locals say.

Nine new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in New Zealand on the first day of “level 2.5” for Auckland.

On Monday, deputy director-general of health Robyn Shearer said four cases were imported in managed isolation and quarantine, and five were in the community.

All five cases in the community have been epidemiologically linked to the Auckland cluster. Three of the people attended the Mt Roskill Evangelical Fellowship church. The two others are close contacts of previously confirmed cases.

At midnight, the Auckland region moved to “level 2.5” – a stricter version of level 2, which allows for people to leave their homes for non-essential purposes and businesses to reopen for face-to-face trading, but restricts social gatherings to 10 people.

Eleven people with Covid-19 are in hospital, two in Auckland City hospital, three in Middlemore Hopsital, three in North Shore Hospital, two in Waikato hospital and one in Christchurch hospital.

Two people who have tested positive for the virus are in intensive care.

More than 7200 tests were completed on Sunday.

Shearer said all New Zealanders were under pressure at the moment: “We want people to know there is help available if they need it. It is okay if you're not okay”.

The announcement of the latest infections, which brought the total number of coronavirus cases to 1387, comes as masks become mandatory on public transport across the country.

As the new rules came into force, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern flew up to Auckland from Wellington.

While visiting the construction site of a Kāinga Ora (Housing New Zealand) development in Māngere, Ardern, wearing a blue surgical mask, praised the high uptake of masks by Aucklanders.

Across the country, during the morning rush hour commuters appeared to be complying with the requirement to wear face coverings.

Health minister Chris Hipkins said about 90 per cent of passengers on Auckland Transport buses and trains were wearing masks.

The scaling back of restrictions in Auckland sparked a sense of anxiety among some families as pupils headed back to classrooms, principals said.

South Auckland residents said the community, where the latest coronavirus cluster began, would likely be hard hit by fallout of the second lockdown.

Hipkins, who is also education minister, said while he understood parents’ apprehension, it was important kids returned to school.

“Their futures depend on this.”

Hipkins also addressed a miscommunication by the Ministry of Health over the weekend which led to the Government's Covid-19 response team incorrectly announcing everyone in south or west Auckland should be tested, regardless of whether they had symptoms.

He and the prime minister accepted responsibility for the mix-up, Hipkins said.

Although it wasn't necessary for everyone in the hotspots to be tested, people without symptoms living in the west and south Auckland areas could be tested if they were concerned.

Cases of community transmission of Covid-19, which were detected in south Auckland on August 11, prompted the region to enter a second level 3 lock down. The rest of the country moved to alert level 2 on August 12.

The illness spread rapidly across Auckland, with a handful of cases confirmed in Tokoroa, to form the largest cluster seen in New Zealand during the pandemic.

More than 100 cases of coronavirus have been connected to the cluster so far.

On Sunday, two new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed. Both were linked to the Auckland cluster.

Despite cases of the virus continuing to be picked up, health minister Chris Hipkins remained confident the region was ready to move down alert levels.