Coronavirus: 99 per cent of Wellington public transport commuters mask up

Most Wellington commuters are wearing masks as it becomes mandatory on public transport in an effort to stop the spread of Covid-19.

Wellingtonians joined the rest of the country in being generally law-compliant when it came to compulsory mask wearing on public transport.

Some of the reasons offered by capital commuters as to why they were wearing masks on Monday as they travelled on buses, trains and ferries included “for those who can’t”, to avoid getting Covid-19, and “because my mum said to”.

All commuters at alert level 2 and above are now required to wear masks, and from Thursday people will also be required to sign in using QR codes when using public transport.

Metlink general manager Scott Gallacher said passengers on Monday’s evening services continued to do the right thing and wear face coverings.

ROSA WOODS/Stuff People were generally law-abiding with the wearing of masks on public transport in Wellington on Monday.

“We’re amazed at the reaction so far. People are taking this latest advice from the Government seriously and it’s fantastic to see the response on trains, buses, ferries and social media.”

Metlink ambassadors would continue to maintain a presence to help passengers over the course of the week at key stops, wharves and stations.

ROSA WOODS/Stuff Mike Leigh sold masks outside Wellington Railway Station that his wife made.

“We knew that some people would not be able to get a mask in time for [Monday] morning’s journey, so our ambassadors were there to provide masks for some of our customers and offer assistance.

“But the number of people who did not have a face covering [Monday] morning that required our help was very small.”

Gallacher earlier in the day said he reckoned more than 99 per cent of passengers complied with the new rules.

ROSA WOODS/Stuff A disposable mask discarded outside Wellington Railway Station.

Mike Leigh had been selling masks outside Wellington Railway Station on Monday evening during rush hour and said he had only sold about eight in the hour between 4pm and 5pm.

Leigh’s wife made the masks that he sells from their home at Titahi Bay. He had been back selling at the station, after doing the same thing after the lockdown earlier in the year.

A security guard on site at Wellington Railway Station on Monday evening said he had worked through the day, including through the Monday morning rush, and experienced no incidents of aggression or non-compliance. “We’re all doing our bit. I’m just on standby,” the man said.

ROSA WOODS/Stuff A man puts on his mask at Wellington Railway Station on Monday evening.

Police were similarly encouraged by the public response to the new rules, saying Monday evening that they were pleased to see people were “overwhelmingly compliant” wearing face masks or coverings.

Police had an increased presence throughout the country at key transport hubs and distributed thousands of face masks on Monday, Assistant Commissioner Richard Chambers said.

“The feedback I have received from staff has been that interactions with the public today have been positive and that people were aware of the importance of wearing a face mask.”

ROSA WOODS/Stuff Even police were surprised at the overwhelmingly high level of compliance.

Police spoke to a “very small” number of people who did not have masks. It was important to remember some people were exempted for medical or other reasons, Chambers said.

Police would continue to have an increased community presence to remind Kiwis of the requirements.

"For those people who are struggling with why masks are mandatory, I would encourage you to reflect on the damage this pandemic has done overseas,” he said.

Ross Giblin/Stuff The wearing of masks on public transport was mandatory from Monday due to Covid-19.

Gallacher also emphasised that face coverings were about personal responsibility.

Wellington commuter Maren Bouttell said she was enjoying how masks were becoming a fashion accessory, and thought it made mask-wearing more fun.

It was important people wore masks, to ensure those who could not due to health or other reasons were kept safe, Bouttell said.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Metlink’s general manager, Scott Gallacher, said more than 99 per cent of Wellington commuters wore masks on public transport on Monday.

Commuter Jackson Taurarii said he did not really know why he was wearing a mask, other than because his mum said to.

Anyone caught by police not wearing a mask without a reasonable excuse can be instantly fined $300 or fined up to $1000 imposed through the courts.