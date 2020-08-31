Coronavirus: Christchurch bus users, drivers gift face masks as first day of mandatory use begins

Bus passengers in Christchurch were all wearing masks on Monday, the first day face coverings were made compulsory on public transport.

Not an un-masked face could be seen at the Christchurch Bus Interchange as the first day of mandatory use on public transport came into force.

Bus drivers and passengers were happy to abide by the rules and in some instances, gifted face masks to other bus users and drivers. .

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced last week face masks would be mandatory on public transport in alert level 2 and above from Monday. Previously, masks were advised, but not compulsory. Public transport users over the age of 12 are now required to wear a face covering in level 2, including on buses, ferries and planes. Taxi and Uber drivers must also wear face masks.

Auckland moved to alert level 2 at 11.59pm on Sunday with limits on mass gatherings. The rest of the country remains at level 2 until at least Sunday, September 6.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff IT worker Cameron Bennett, 29, said one passenger got on his bus and was not aware of the new rules but the driver was “super helpful”.

READ MORE:

* Coronavirus: How to care for your face masks, and when to throw them out

* Coronavirus: Police will adopt educational approach over mask-wearing on public transport, PM says

* Nelson bus passengers prepare for mandatory mask use from Monday



IT worker Cameron Bennett, 29, travelled on the blue line between Shirley and the central Christchurch Bus Interchange about 8.30am on Monday. He takes the route to and from work each day.

Bennett said all 12 passengers on his bus were wearing masks, many of which were homemade. They were also complying with the social distancing rules, which required passengers to sit on the window seats and leave all aisle seats empty.

He said one passenger got on the bus and was not aware of the new rules but the driver was “super helpful”.

"There was a guy that got on and didn't know and she said 'look these are the rules just letting you know' and I think she even had a disposable mask for him and he popped that on."

Bennett, who was wearing a colourful homemade face mask, said a colleague made them and distributed them at his workplace last week.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff Civil Defence worker Jessica Petersen, 40s, said everyone on her bus were wearing masks and she came across many “beautiful designs” from nautical to flower patterns.

He would be wearing his mask every day he was required to, he said.

"I'd rather wear this for three weeks and not have it (Covid-19) in Christchurch than to run the risk and make it a huge mess."

Civil Defence worker Jessica Petersen commuted on the blue line from Sydenham to the bus interchange.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff Bus driver George Tanner, 69, wearing the mask one of his regular passengers made for him.

She said while the bus appeared to be “quieter than normal” everyone was compliant with the new face mask rules and she came across many “beautiful designs” from nautical to flower patterns.

Bus driver George Tanner, 69, operates the 45 route between Westmorland and Christchurch central.

He said patronage was normal for a Monday morning and all of his passengers had been wearing masks and social distancing.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff Face masks became mandatory for those on public transport when in alert level 2 and above on Monday.

Tanner was wearing a handmade material mask, which one of his regular passengers had gifted him but Red Bus was also providing drivers with masks if they needed one.