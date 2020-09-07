Nearly 25,000 pairs of gloves, 1500 face masks for CBAC during first wave

The Blenheim CBAC ordered nearly 25,000 pairs of gloves in the three months it was open during the first wave.

Nearly 25,000 pairs of gloves and 1500 face masks were distributed to the Blenheim community-based assessment centre (CBAC) during the first wave of coronavirus testing.

The first in the country to be up and running, the Blenheim CBAC was open from Friday, March 20 before closing on June 13. It later reopened on August 13 following the second outbreak in Auckland.

Information obtained through the Official Information Act revealed the personal protective equipment (PPE) that was distributed to the Blenheim CBAC through alert levels 2, 3, and 4.

Between March 20 and June 1, 1039 people were assessed at the Blenheim CBAC and 991 were swabbed for Covid-19.

PPE orders during this time ranged from safety glasses to gowns, but Nelson Marlborough Health also provided items such as handwash, lotion and cable ties.

Ninety-nine boxes of 250 gloves were ordered for the 38 staff at the CBAC, totalling 24,750 pairs of gloves. A total of 1450 face masks were ordered; 29 boxes of 50.

Marlborough Primary Health Organisation chief executive Beth Tester said they had been fortunate with their PPE distribution throughout the pandemic.

Scott Hammond/Stuff Marlborough Primary Health Organisation chief executive Beth Tester said the region had been very lucky with its PPE access.

“We’ve never had any problems with our PPE, numbers or volumes. It’s always been there in a timely way.”

She said there she had colleagues around the country who had not been so fortunate with timely access to PPE.

It was not necessary for workers at the CBAC to completely change their PPE between each patient, she said.

Arriving at the CBAC, a person first met an assessor “donned in a plastic apron, a mask and goggles and gloves”, who would question them about their history and symptoms through the window of their car.

If the assessor decided the person met the criteria to be tested for Covid-19, they would continue to the swab taker, who was “fully PPE’ed up”.

“They wear a N95 mask, which is one of the thicker masks because they’re getting closer and people could cough on your face if you tickle the back of their throat too hard,” Tester said.

“They explain to the person what they’re about to do, they normally ask the person to sit on their hands because otherwise the hands often come up to try and pull the swab out.”

Scott Hammond/Stuff The Blenheim CBAC, at Horton Park, reopened following the outbreak in Auckland last month.

The swab taker would change their gloves between each patient, but an assessor would only have to wash their gloved hands with an alcohol foam. The whole process involved very minimal contact, Tester said.

“No real contact really happens unless it’s a glove on the forehead to hold the head back,” she said.

“It’s a lovely safe way of doing swabbing, for all concerned.”

Once the swab was taken, it was labelled with the time, date and patient’s name, before sealed in a plastic bag and placed in a chillybin.

From there all swabs were taken to a laboratory in Nelson.

CBAC supplies: a snapshot

Glasses safety adult (over spectacle type), 20

Gloves exam nitrile powderfree large (box of 250), 33

Gloves exam nitrile powderfree medium (box of 250), 33

Gloves exam nitrile powderfree small (box of 250), 33

Gown isolation yellow xl, 650

Handwash antiseptic alcohol based 400ml foam, 15

Mask face particulate filter respirator (n95) duckbill 50's, 15

Mask face surgical pleated ear loop 50/pkt (box of 50), 29

Wipe disinfectant 50/pkt, 33

PROBE COVER BRAUN, 5

CABLE TIES for plastic bags 100/pkt, 4

Yellow biohazard bags 990x530x60, 10

Yellow biohazard bags 320x250x880, 95

Patient Wipe Soft 100/pkt, 11

LARGE White Bag, 75

Handwash skincare 1.5l, 38

Hand lotion 500ml, 1

Apron poly disposable 50/pkt, 15

Scissors, 2

Disinfectant Trigene 500ml, 10

Bag White KTL, 100

Tongue blade non sterile, 1

Probe cover genius 2 - 96/box, 6

Disinfectant/sanitiser Trigene 250ml, 1

Thermometer disposable 100/box, 1