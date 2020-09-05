Coronavirus: Second recent death to jolt New Zealanders from Covid fatigue

Auckland city commuters travelling under alert level 2.5 where face masks are mandatory in public transport.

As New Zealanders experience Covid fatigue after months of alert level restrictions, an expert believes the country’s two recent coronavirus deaths should motivate people to take the virus more seriously again.

Clinical psychologist Jacqui Maguire said in recent weeks many Kiwis have been experiencing fatigue with the pandemic novelty passed, and alert level restrictions being perceived as an inconvenience.

“Whilst New Zealanders may cognitively recognise the risk Covid-19 poses, emotional exhaustion has likely given way to rule-bending,” she said.

Cook Islands News/Supplied Dr Joe Williams, pictured with his wife Jill in Cook Islands last year, died on Friday from coronavirus.

The deaths of Dr Joe Williams, and a man in his 50s on Friday, the most recent related to Covid-19 and from the Auckland cluster, is a motivator to proactively maintain physical distancing and uphold good hand hygiene, she said.

The man in his 50s was the youngest victim of Covid-19 in the country. He was in Middlemore Hospital’s intensive care unit in Auckland and died on Friday afternoon.

RNZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says it could be weeks before the Auckland cluster stops spreading.

His death ended a streak of 98 days without a coronavirus death.

It was believed he worked at the Mt Wellington Americold coolstore, which is at the centre of the new cluster.

Williams, a former Prime Minister of the Cook Islands and who was in his 80s, died a few hours later at Auckland City Hospital.

The two deaths bring the total number of Covid-19 related deaths in New Zealand to 24.

KEVIN STENT/stuff Maquire said the recent deaths may bring added anxiety to those already worried about the recent cluster.

Maguire said the two recent deaths is a sobering reminder that the pandemic journey is a long way from over.

She said the loss may being anxiety for Kiwis and heighten worry after the reemergence of community transmission.

“Whilst Covid-19 casualties are extremely sad, it is important people don’t extrapolate from the facts and catastrophise the current situation.

She said people can manage their anxiety by focusing on what they control, acknowledge their thoughts and emotional reactions, and utilise calming strategies like progressive muscle relaxation and exercise.

"Talking and writing are proven emotional regulation strategies. Stay connected and take time to rest and reflect."