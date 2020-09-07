Coronavirus: Four new cases of Covid-19, two in the community

The country's newest upmarket shopping mall is giving some shops a rent holiday to help soften Covid-19's economic blow.

There are four new cases of coronavirus in New Zealand, two are in the community.

Two are imported cases, caught in managed isolation.

Both of the community cases are linked to the Auckland August cluster.

Alden Williams/Stuff Natalie Sumich swabs volunteer Baden Uwart.

The cluster is the biggest New Zealand has seen since the first outbreak of the virus.

The two imported cases are that of a male child and a woman in her 20s who both arrived from India on August 23.

They are each a close contact of separate previously reported confirmed cases.

The first of the cases linked to the cluster is a close contact of an existing case. The second is a household contact of a case linked to the Mt Roskill Evangelical Fellowship sub-cluster.

Both cases were already in isolation.

The Ministry of Health said 70 people linked to the cluster are in the Auckland quarantine facility – including 52 people with the virus and their household contacts.

Four people are in hospital with Covid-19 – three are stable and one is in ICU at Waikato Hospital.

Two people – Americold worker Alan Te Hiko and former Cook Island prime minister Joe Williams, died after contracting the virus late last week.

The total number of active cases in New Zealand is now 118. Two community cases are considered recovered as of Monday.

The total number of people who have contracted the virus in New Zealand now stands at 1425.