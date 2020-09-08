Coronavirus: Six new cases of Covid-19 reported, four in the community

When New Zealanders emerged from their five weeks of alert level 4, a top priority for many was ordering that favourite takeaway.

Six new cases of coronavirus were announced on Tuesday, with four in the community.

Two of the new cases are imported and were found in managed isolation.

All the community cases are linked to the Auckland August cluster – and the Mount Roskil Evangelical Fellowship sub-cluster.

The number of cases now linked to the current outbreak stands at 165.

The cases found in managed isolation are that of a male in his 20s who arrived from the Philippines on September 3 and tested positive on the third day of his stay.

A female in her teens, who arrived on the same flight, also tested positive on day three.

The contacts of the four new cases linked to the Mount Roskill church are actively being traced and tested by health officials.

“Since August 11, our contact tracing team has identified 3,274 close contacts of cases, of which 3,228 have been contacted and are self-isolating, and we are in the process of contacting the rest,” the Ministry of Health said.

A total of 69 people linked to the current cluster are staying in the Auckland quarantine facility – including 52 people who have tested positive for the virus and their household contacts.

Four people are in hospital with Covid-19, two are stable and on wards while two are in ICU at North Shore Hospital and Waikato Hospital.

The total number of active cases stands at 123 and the total number of cases since the first outbreak is 1431.

Just over 4500 tests were processed on Monday, bringing the total number to 823,145.